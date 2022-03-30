Melton Mann spearheads dementia campaign with England football team

Steve Freer (right) posed with England legend Geoff Hurst at Wembley ahead of Saturday’s match against Switzerland EMN-220330-122848001

Steve Freer (62), known to have been involved in local sports for many years, was invited to Wembley for a clash with Switzerland.

He starred in a short promotional film with manager Gareth Southgate, who talked about how victims lose their memory of great sporting moments.

The England team, which included stars like Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, played in the second half with no names on their shirts, to explain how people with dementia can forget the names of their favorite players.

The Three Lions shirt was auctioned off after the match to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.