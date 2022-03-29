Meme stock madness is back: GME, AMC soar again

Colleen Michaels / Getty Images

Meme stock craziness is making a comeback with all the usual suspects — especially AMC, Bed Bath & Beyond and GameStop — soaring over the past few days.

WATCH: From crypto to stocks, here’s where Americans are investing their money

Find out: What’s Behind the Latest Gamestop Stock Surge and Will It Last?

GameStop (GME) rose 25% on March 28, while AMC Entertainment (AMC) gained 45% and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) gained 16.5%.

AMC’s jump was the movie theater stock’s biggest daily percentage increase since June 2, 2021, when it rose 95%,…