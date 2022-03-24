‘Meme’ stocks back in the fast lane this week as GameStop, AMC shares rocket higher

After more than a year with the aid of social media by retail investors that forced an epic squeeze of huge short stocks, some famous “meme” stocks were back in the fast lane this week.

GameStop Corp GME-N rose 14.5% on Wednesday and AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC-N ended the session up 13.6%.

While GameStop shares were boosted by chairman Ryan Cohen’s revelation that his investment company had bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer, the rise extends Tuesday’s 30% rally, which had no clear catalyst.

GameStop and AMC were the top two most trending stocks on retail investor-focused stocktwits.com on Wednesday.

“This is probably because we are in a weak market environment, with potential investment managers looking for less…