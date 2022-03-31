Memes flood Twitter as deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN ends

The Income Tax department has announced taxpayers who have not linked their Aadhaar cards with their Permanent Account Number (PAN) on or before March 31 will have to pay a penalty between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.
As many rushed to link their PAN with Aadhaar cardsmemes and funny reactions flooded Twitter and #PANcard started trending on the micro-blogging platform. The news of the penalty to be levied on those who have not linked their PAN and Aadhaar has caused panic and netizens have come up with memes.
It’s the last day of FY22!
Has you #AadharCard met #PanCard yet?
Btw, deadline extended to Mar 31, 2023, but with a penalty. #StockMarketindia #Memes #india pic.twitter.com/ZsNJL8BC5O
— PHI Technologies (@ThePhiOne) March 31, 2022
#PANcard #Aadhaar #PanAadharLink
Govt’s Warning…
