Memories Movie: Memories is the upcoming Tamil language drama featuring Glasses of 8 Thotakkal fame. The film is directed by Shyam Praveen and bankrolled by Shijuthameen. Gavaskar Avinash will be composing the music for the film. The movie is expected to release at the end of the year 2021.

According to sources, the film is an adapted version of the 2013 blockbuster Malayalam film Memories that features Prithiviraj.