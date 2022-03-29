Memphis Grizzlies beat Golden State Warriors, close to No. 2

For a while, the most entertainment on Monday night at the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors game came when fans shouted boos every time Andre Igodola touched the ball.

Both teams struggled to shoot so badly that one fan shouted, “who put the lid on the basket” after an ugly first quarter. The Warriors continued to fight, but the Grizzlies returned to form during the second quarter.

The Grizzlies were officially back to their highlight-making selves when D’Anthony Melton took off outside the restricted area, rising above the 6-foot-9 Kevon Looney and using every inch of his 6-8 wingspan. To throw down. Plunging the Warriors forward. Most of the Grizzlies’ bench players jumped from their seats, and the energy shifted to the court in a 123–95 victory.

Meaning of victory…