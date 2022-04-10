Memphis Grizzlies Game Tonight vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Prediction

The final game of the regular season is upon us and the Memphis Grizzlies will host the Boston Celtics to end an impressive season.

The Grizzlies have a chance to set the franchise record for most wins in a single regular season if they can stop the red-hot Celtics. He currently leads the 2012–13 Grizzlies for the most wins in a season at 56. The 57th win would give this team an outright record.

But, securing that victory will be an uphill battle. The Celtics have become one of the most dangerous teams in the entire league.

Boston are 14-4 since March 1, making a notable change from the season they started at 2-5.