Memphis Grizzlies sit Jay Morant, Four Starters vs Boston Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies have nothing to play for in Sunday’s regular season finale other than staying healthy. So they’re off to a prime start to the playoffs by making four starts against the Boston Celtics on FedExForum (6 p.m., TNT).

According to team injury reports, Jaa Morant (injury management), Steven Adams (left ankle), Dillon Brooks (right hip), Jaren Jackson (left thigh) and Tyce Jones (left arm) were all out. Desmond Bain (left leg) and Brandon Clark (right thigh injury) are also listed as suspects.

The Grizzlies have already secured the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The only thing in the game is to set a franchise record with 57 wins. The Grizzlies, however, opted to keep the players fresh instead of pushing for that record in the second game of back-to-back.

Saturday’s…