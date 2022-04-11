Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics: Live Scores, Updates

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Boston Celtics for their exciting regular season Sunday at FedExForums (6 p.m., TNT). Boston won the first meeting on March 3.

Of course, the Grizzlies (56-25) have more games to look forward to in the playoffs, which begin next weekend. If they beat the Celtics (50–31), they would set a franchise record for wins in a single season with 57.

The Grizzlies, however, are already looking to the playoffs as they rest several starters with Jaa Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams listed in the injury report. Tyes Jones is also out. Desmond Bain and Brandon Clark are listed as suspects, but coach Taylor Jenkins said the pregame both would likely not play.

