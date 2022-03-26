Memphis men’s basketball facing multiple Level I violations from NCAA investigation: Reports

Memphis men’s basketball faces multiple Level I and II violation charges as a result of the NCAA’s investigation into the program, according to multiple reports Saturday.

A revised notice of charges outlined the allegations that the NCAA’s independent accountability resolution process served Memphis in July 2021. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Memphis responded to an open records request.

The Commercial Appeal reported that the seven alleged violations occurred between May 2019 and February 2021. According to reports, there are at least four Level I violations and two are Level II, and the NCAA said they demonstrate a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway was involved in at least one Level I and two Level II…