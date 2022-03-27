Memphis men’s basketball facing multiple NCAA violations

Penny Hardaway and University of Memphis The men’s basketball program is facing four Level I and two Level II violations amid reports of allegations sent to the school by the NCAA last July, according to a report by commercial appeal, A total of seven separate violations are listed in the notice of allegations, according to the report.

Violations of the notice of charges include clauses relating to lack of institutional control, responsibility of the head coach and failure to supervise.

The notice of charges said Hardaway “failed to demonstrate that he fostered an environment of compliance with the men’s basketball program.”

In addition, the revised notice alleges that the data on a computer hard drive belonging to former assistant Mike Miller was not…