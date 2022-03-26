Memphis men’s basketball team facing multiple NCAA violations

Memphis is reportedly facing four Level I and two Level II NCAA violations stemming from an 18-month investigation into the Tigers’ men’s basketball program.

The Daily Memphian Received a notice of allegations and a revised notice of allegations from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process investigation. An infringement case involving former Memphis center James Wiseman was the first to be accepted by the IARP in the spring of 2020.

Reportedly, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway is the only person named on the notice of the allegations. It said Hardway was involved in at least one Level I violation and two Level II violations. The NCAA alleges that Hardaway “failed to demonstrate that he fostered an environment of compliance with the men’s basketball program.”