Memphis’ shocking record without Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and it’s not necessarily just because of Ja Morant. In fact, they are playing better without their Superstars, which they proved once again during Wednesday’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

After Morant was sidelined for the second straight game with a knee injury, Desmond Bain & Co. used a balanced attack to stop Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets. Bain and D’Anthony Melton led the team with 23 points, while Dylan Brooks had 21 points, as a total of seven Grizzlies scored in double digits.

In the process, the Grizzlies improved to 15-2 this season without Morante. according to this ESPN Stats & InfoThis is the third highest win percentage by a team in a season…