Memphis vs. Houston College Basketball Game Preview

Memphis Tigers vs. Houston Cougars Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Memphis vs Houston Broadcasting

Date: Sunday, March 7

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Location: Fertita Center, Houston, TX

Network: CBS

All CFN Fearless Predictions

Memphis (15-6) vs. Houston (20-3) Game Preview

Why memphis will win

The Tigers have been on fire since January with a six-game winning streak with a knee-deep defense that has not allowed more than 70 points – and only once in 2021 – and an O that has been recovering from the field.

There is not a whole lot going on from three, but the Tigers are fantastic on the boards, force a ton of takeaways, and they are second in the nation in three point defense. Cincinnati is the only team in the last five to hit more than 20% of the three.

Why will Houston win

Memphis is superb defensively. Houston is better.

The boards rank fifth in the nation in defense scoring and fifth in the nation. They attack, force a ton of mistakes, and they are almost as good as all three as are the Tigers.

Three losses were on the road in the season, they have dominated Fertitta, and they are hitting everything from the field, no matter who they are playing. They go to the rim and can move, but they are better than three.

What is going to happen

This is the first time these two have played with the winner – most likely – to finish second in the regular season American Athletic Conference race.

At home, Houston will be a wee bit stronger and more consistent, and they will be far, far better at the free throw line in the last five minutes. This is where the Cougars begin to move into a strong groove before the tournament begins.

Memphis vs houston prediction, line

Houston 74, Memphis 66

Row: Houston-10, O / U: 132.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: regular season champions

1: conference tournament champions