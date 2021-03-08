Memphis vs. Houston: Live Stream, Watch Online, Tip Time, College Basketball Game, Odds, Spread, Choice

With an impressive 20-point win over Wichita State on Jan. 21 with nine wins in the last 10 matches, Memphis is entering No. 9 Houston on Sunday as one of the hottest teams in the country. But with all their recent success, the Tigers (15-6, 11-3 AAC) are still looking outward on the NCAA tournament field, according to JC Pam’s bracketology.

A win over the Cougars to participate in next week’s conference tournament (20-3, 13-3) would greatly affect Memphis’ case for the overall bid. While his first game with Houston is a great opportunity for the Tigers to build their resume, the Cougars also represent the toughest challenge facing this season. Coach Calvin Sampson’s team allows only 58.6 points per game in a league game, the highest mark in the AAC.

After losing to East Carolina and Wichita State on February 3 and 18, Houston has recently regained its form by winning three consecutive games against Cincinnati, Western Kentucky and South Florida with an average difference of 36 points. Predicted as the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament, Verge is looking to close out the season on a strong note, and needs a big win, taking out a growing Memphis team that would make a good statement for Houston because The regular season arrives. A close run. .

View information

When : Saturday, noon ET

: Saturday, noon ET truth : Fertita Center in Houston

: Fertita Center in Houston TV: CBS live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (free)

CBS CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (free) Are you there: CBS Sports App (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast)

Game prediction, select

These are two of the best defenses in the AAC, and you can also expect the Tigers to increase the pressure when they push for an NCAA tournament bid. In the end, Memphis has more to play for and has been shooting well recently to take a win. Prediction: Memphis 64, Houston 60 (Memphis +9.5)

