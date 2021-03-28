Men’s college basketball: Tech falls to Miss. State in NIT semifinals – Bossier Press-Tribune – Bossier Press-Tribune Online

LATEST

Men's college basketball: Tech falls to Miss. State in NIT semifinals

Men's college basketball: Tech falls to Miss. State in NIT semifinals

By Kane McGuire, Louisiana Tech Assistant Athletic Director/Athletic Communications

FRISCO, Texas — Head coach Eric Konkol referred to as a timeout simply 92 seconds into the NIT semifinal matchup along with his workforce rapidly down 8-0.

Sadly, Louisiana Tech was by no means in a position to overcome the gradual begin as they fell to hot-shooting Mississippi State by a remaining rating of 84-62 on Saturday afternoon contained in the Comerica Heart.

Not a lot went LA Tech’s (23-8) method.  Offensively, they shot simply 37.7 p.c from the sector and managed to hit solely seven three-pointers out of 26 makes an attempt.

However, it was on the defensive finish that was very uncharacteristic.  A few of that was on Tech.  Fairly a bit was because of MSU (18-14) being extraordinarily environment friendly, going 55.8 p.c from the sector and making a uncommon 10 triples.

“We performed an excellent workforce immediately in Mississippi State and that workforce performed extraordinarily effectively,” mentioned Konkol.  “They began out making threes, they usually made some troublesome photographs.  We have been taking part in from behind from the very starting.

“I believed our workforce exerted quite a lot of effort to attempt to get again in it.  We simply had a really troublesome time stopping them.  On the opposite finish, we didn’t shoot the ball effectively after we had alternatives.”

D.J. Stewart, Jr. got here firing out of the video games early for MSU, hitting his first 5 photographs (4 of which have been triples) to provide the guests an early 17-5 benefit.

LA Tech’s deficit hung across the 9-12 vary for the rest of the primary half.  Cobe Williams sank his second three of the afternoon to make it a 29-38 ball recreation with 1:19 remaining within the stanza.  Nevertheless, MSU’s Derek Fountain buried the workforce’s sixth three-pointer of the half to place Tech down, 29-41, on the break.

The protection for Tech stepped as much as begin the second half, permitting only one made discipline objective by way of the primary media timeout.  They have been solely in a position to make a small chip into the deficit although, down 34-43.

MSU received proper again into an offensive rhythm quickly thereafter, occurring an 11-0 run due to back-to-back-to-back threes by Iverson Molinar to place Tech in a giant gap, down 20.

The largest run of the night time for the Bulldogs from Ruston got here proper after, scoring seven straight factors within the span of 38 seconds – 4 from Kenneth Lofton, Jr. and a 3 from Kalob Ledoux – to path, 41-54, with nonetheless 12:37 to go.

Nevertheless, that was as shut as LA Tech would get.  MSU, among the best rebounding groups within the nation, began to implement its will on the glass, getting seven offensive boards the remainder of the best way and turning these into 10 second-chance factors.

“This consequence just isn’t what we needed,” mentioned Lofton, Jr.  “We didn’t play our greatest protection.  We didn’t rebound the basketball effectively.”

Lofton, Jr. led the workforce in a number of classes, together with factors (20), rebounds (10), steals (4) and blocks (three).  It was his eighth double-double of the season.  Ledoux and Jacolby Pemberton have been the opposite two who had double-digit factors with 11 and 10 factors, respectively.

Molinar and Stewart, Jr. mixed for 48 factors and have been 9-of-13 from past the arc.

With the loss, LA Tech will face Colorado State within the comfort recreation on Sunday.  Tipoff is about for two p.m. CT on ESPN.

“We have been trying ahead to taking part in within the championship,” mentioned Lofton, Jr.  “Taking part in for third place, it’s one other alternative to play, attempt to end off the season with a win.  Finish the season on a superb observe.”

— Featured photograph by Roger Steinman

