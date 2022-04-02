Men's NCAA Final Four: How to Watch and What to Expect

New Orleans – The bayou in the men’s Final Four has four Blue Bloods.

Among them, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova have won a combined 17 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championships.

North Carolina is playing in its 21st Final Four – the most of any men’s event – while Duke (17) and Kansas (16) are among the all-time leaders. Villanova, who has reached seven Final Fours, is shooting for her third championship since 2016 under coach Jay Wright.

Here’s what to look for in Saturday’s national semi-finals:

Big things were expected from Remy Martin when he moved from Arizona State to Kansas ahead of the season.

The 6-foot senior guard from Burbank, Calif., was named 12th Precision Player of the Year…


