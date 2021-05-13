Men’s Wearhouse and Kenneth Cole Announce Exclusive AWEAR-TECH Lifestyle Collection – Business Wire

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tailored Brands and Kenneth Cole are introducing an elevated, exclusive AWEAR-TECH sportswear line for Men’s Wearhouse that incorporates breakthrough performance fabrics powered by 37.5® technology. Building upon the successful and first-ever AWEAR-TECH suiting collection, the companies collaborated to create a versatile line that builds on Men’s Wearhouse’s commitment to meet their customers where they are for those everyday moments that matter—whether heading to work in person or remotely, lounging at home or going out. This AWEAR-TECH collection will be available at Men’s Wearhouse stores and menswearhouse.com, as well as at Moores stores in Canada.

The collection is a combination of performance, comfort and versatility that offers customers the ideal wardrobe foundation as they balance work, travel and social activities. Layering AWEAR-TECH garments further enhances comfort as the technology within the fabrics works cohesively to create a temperature-regulating system. The assortment ranges from five-pocket pants, chinos, shorts and joggers to tees, polos, hoodies and outerwear. Colors include a variety of foundational hues along with subtle stripes and graphics.

AWEAR-TECH incorporates 37.5, an advanced fabric technology from the high-performance sports world. 37.5 technology’s patented active carbon particles remove moisture in the vapor stage before sweat can form, making these innovative garments far more comfortable to wear. In addition, numerous other technical components such as four-way stretch, rubber-coated zippers, interior loop constructions, silicone gripping and concealed trouser pockets—along with traditional and technical fabric blends—provide enhanced and practical performance attributes.

“We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to create a new level of performance apparel that is comfortable yet refined and includes all of the technology components that our customers are looking for,” said Kenneth Cole, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of Kenneth Cole Productions. “This is a dynamic time in fashion and we are proud to deliver a collection that reflects how we believe people want to dress in a post-COVID-19 world.”

Both the AWEAR-TECH and AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole collections will incorporate the Kenneth Cole Production Foundation’s charitable give-back component. A portion of the proceeds of all AWEAR-TECH products sold at Men’s Wearhouse will go toward helping Veterans transition back into the workforce. Hire Heroes USA, a veteran transition organization, and Help USA, a housing and supportive services organization for individuals experiencing homelessness, are partnering with the cause. In addition, a portion of sales from Moores Clothing in Canada will be donated to True Patriot Love, an organization which supports military members, Veterans and their families as they make their way through the transition from military to civilian life.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Kenneth Cole to create an exclusive lifestyle line that meets our customers’ needs, particularly as we begin to travel, commute, and get out for those long-awaited social gatherings,” said John Tighe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Tailored Brands. “The new AWEAR-TECH line provides true comfort, versatility, performance and value all in one collection and further cements our commitment to being a complete clothing destination for all of our customers—no matter the occasion.”

This exclusive AWEAR-TECH elevated sportswear line launches in Men’s Wearhouse stores nationwide and at menswearhouse.com at the end of May. With Tailored Brands’ exclusive rights to the 37.5 technology for tailored clothing in the U.S., the AWEAR-TECH suiting line will continue to be available at Men’s Wearhouse including the addition of new suit and jacket options. When combined with the new AWEAR-TECH collection, this creates a multitude of versatile outfits to meet customers’ unique and ever-changing needs.

About Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.

Kenneth Cole is an American designer, social activist, and visionary who believes business and philanthropy are interdependent. His global company, Kenneth Cole Productions, creates modern, functional, and versatile footwear, clothing, and accessories for inspirational urban lifestyles under the labels Kenneth Cole New York, Reaction Kenneth Cole, and Unlisted, as well as footwear under the label Gentle Souls. The company has also granted a wide variety of third-party licenses for the production of men’s and women’s apparel, fragrances, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and several other accessory categories, including children’s footwear. The company’s products are distributed through department stores, better specialty stores, company-owned retail stores and its e-commerce website.

Over 35 years ago, Kenneth Cole leveraged his passion and unique brand platform to make a meaningful impact on people’s wardrobes, as well as communities in need. He did what others didn’t and said what others wouldn’t. Today, The Kenneth Cole Foundation remains committed to helping communities in need by supporting Public Health and Civil Liberties.

About 37.5 Technology

37.5 technology was created by Cocona Inc., a world leader in the development, commercialization and marketing of active particle technologies currently used to enhance the technical performance of clothing, footwear and sleep systems. The Company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Previously, 37.5 technology was marketed under the Cocona brand name, as the original active carbon particles were derived from coconut shells. The technology has since been expanded to use additional natural materials.

About Tailored Brands, Inc.

Tailored Brands is a leading specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear, sportswear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. Our brands include Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores Clothing for Men and K&G Fashion Superstore, which offers merchandise for the entire family. We help our customers look and feel their best for the moments that matter by delivering personalized products and services through our convenient network of stores and e-commerce sites. Tailored Brands delivers a convenient and modern shopping experience by combining multiple omnichannel options such as hands-free fit technology, BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store), curbside pickup, appointment booking and contactless payment with our legendary in-store service and expertise.

For additional information on Tailored Brands, please visit the Company’s websites at www.tailoredbrands.com, www.menswearhouse.com, www.josbank.com, www.mooresclothing.com, and www.kgstores.com.