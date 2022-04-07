MEP Claire Daly criticizes EU sanctions on Russia in speech to European Parliament

Claire Daly has attacked Russia’s sanctions in a speech at the European Parliament.

Daly, along with his colleague Mick Wallace, was one of 13 MEPs who previously voted against a resolution condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That resolution outlined the EU’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but two MEPs said they could not support the resolution as it also expressed support for NATO and called for weapons to be sent to Ukraine.

Since the vote, the pair have faced criticism for their position from constituents and others in Ireland, as well as from fellow MEPs.

Daily in the European Parliament this morning talked about your protest As for sanctions against Russia, claiming that the EU was acting…