Mera Fauji Calling Review: Not War … ‘My military calling’ is an emotional story of innocent Muslims – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Mera Fauji Calling Review: Not War ... 'My military calling' is an emotional story of innocent Muslims - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Theaters Releasing in My Army Calling is basically a passionate story about human aspects and sensibilities. My military calling evokes those same emotions through different characters, from the emotional hardships and hardships that families of martyred soldiers face while fighting for the country.

The story of Mera Fauji Calling is set in Bundu district of Jharkhand. The Rajvir Singh army has a lieutenant (Ranjha Vikram Singh), who is posted in the Uri region of Kashmir. At home is mother (Zarina Wahab), wife Sakshi (Bidita Bagh) and a 6-7-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. Rajveer is about to come home on leave, with daughter Aaradhya waiting for the most.

Aaradhya dreams one night that Rajveer has been shot. Its terror settles in his heart and heart. There is a high fever. The doctor states that Aaradhya has PTSD i.e. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. He is deeply shocked to see his father dying in a dream. On the advice of the doctor, Aaradhya is told to Rajveer, after which she recovers.

But sometime in the midst of celebrating the birthday of the daughter, there is a news of Rajvir’s martyrdom. Giving this news to Aaradhya is not good for her health. So, the witness tells the daughter that the father has been promoted and that he is at the house of God, where it cannot be spoken. Child-mind accepts this as true. To keep the mind of the daughter, Sakshi and Rajveer’s mother pretend to be normal, with Major Roy and the villagers accompanying them. Sakshi wears a mangalsutra and lives by grooming.

