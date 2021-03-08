ENTERTAINMENT

Mera Fauji Calling: Sharman Joshi, Bidita Bag, Mugdha Gode You Must Know Before Watching Movie

Aryan Saxena and Vikram Joshi are back with the upcoming action-drama Mera Fauji Calling Starring Sharman Joshi, Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab and Shishir Sharma. Here is everything you need to know about Mera Fauji Calling TMT and we know by now.

Things you should know about Mera Fauji Calling 2021 film

Here are the things you should know before watching Mera Fauji Calling Full movie:

1] Direction and production

The film is directed by Aryan Saxena, while Vikram Singh and Owase Sheikh have produced under the banner of Running Horse TMTs and Ovez Productions.

2] Starring and cast

The film has an ensemble cast consisting of Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bagh, Mahi Soni, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab, and Shishir Sharma in the lead roles.

3] Storyline or Movie Plot

It is the story of a little girl who loses her father in a war and how she deals with ‘post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)’. The film also depicts the plight of a soldier’s family and the sacrifices they make.

4] Inspired since 2019 Pulwama attack

Let me tell you, it’s inspired after Pulwama attack Which happened in 2019. The film also explores various aspects of soldiers ‘lives and their families’ conflicts.

5] music

The music of the film was composed by Harpreet Singh Vig, Sajjad Ali Chandwani and Vijay Verma, while the lyrics were penned by Pooja, Saini, Traditional, AM Turaz, Rajesh Manthan and Shakeel Azmi.

6] The trailer

Watch its official trailer video:

7] Release date

Mera Fauji Calling is going to release on the date of the film Friday, March 12, 2021 Dramatically.

Is it releasing digitally? Unfortunately, no information is available if the film is being released through any streaming platform.

