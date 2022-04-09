Mercedes chasing hidden “gremlins” in W13 F1 car design

The German manufacturer has found itself isolated from the pace-setting Ferrari and Red Bull teams so far this season, with its car proving particularly difficult to set up.

The car is suffering from poor porpoising, and the team has found that dialing out bounce causes the car to lose competition on the track.

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth for the Australian Grand Prix, more than 0.9 seconds behind polesitter Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris’s Mercedes-powered McLaren, while teammate George Russell finished sixth.

Hamilton, who crashed out of Q1 in the final round in Jeddah, commented after the session that the team had not made any tangible progress with car improvements.

The seven-time world champion insists Mercedes is doing everything possible…