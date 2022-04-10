Mercedes porpoising issue no better, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton has lamented the lack of progress with his Mercedes car this season as the team fell deep in the midfield.

Hamilton started racing for pole position this weekend, starting with the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, but the Briton never really got a chance in the W13 to move further away from pole position as the season deteriorated. happened.

Mercedes’ best pole shootout times have dropped from 100.75 percent in Bahrain and 101.02 percent in Saudi Arabia to 101.2 percent in Australia as the team struggles to understand their new design, leaving Hamilton and teammate George Russell fifth on the grid. and is in sixth place. ,

