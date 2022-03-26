Mercedes set-up trials in Jeddah F1 practice didn’t solve porpoising

The Brackley-based outfit has faced a challenge in dialing in as it bounces its car over the straights without compromising performance, with Lewis Hamilton lauding his third place in last weekend’s Bahrain season-opener as “the best result that ever”. We could get”.

Mercedes is adamant that once it has a better understanding of what it needs to do to resolve the porpoising issue, it will be able to unlock the full potential of its W13 car.

But despite extensive work in two practice sessions at the Jeddah circuit on Friday, Mercedes still does not think it has found an answer to eradicate the incident altogether.

Andrew Shovlin, director of Mercedes Trackside Engineering, said: “We tried a few more experiments to understand the bouncing issue here, some made it worse, some …