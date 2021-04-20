Mere Meet Re Bhojpuri Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Mere Meet Re(Bhojpuri) is a Drama film directed by Sushil Upadhyay that includes Kajal Yadav, Ritesh Pandey within the lead roles. It’s produced by Maya Yadav below banner Krishna Deep Worldwide. The music of the film consists by (not recognized). It has a narrative from (not recognized). Hope the upcoming film will likely be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.
|Mere Meet Re Wiki
|Launch Date
|Upcoming
|Style
|Drama
|Language
|Bhojpuri
|Origin Nation
|India
|Capturing Location
|Azmagarh, Uttar Pradesh
|Banner/Manufacturing
|Krishna Deep Worldwide
|Director
|Sushil upadhyay
|Producer
|Maya Yadav
