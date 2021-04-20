LATEST

Mere Meet Re Bhojpuri Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Mere Meet Re is an upcoming Bhojpuri movie produced below the banner of Krishna Deep Worldwide, directed by Sushil Upadhyay and produced by Maya Yadav. Kajal Yadav and Ritesh Pandey are taking part in the lead on this film.

Mere Meet Re(Bhojpuri) is a Drama film directed by Sushil Upadhyay that includes Kajal Yadav, Ritesh Pandey within the lead roles. It’s produced by Maya Yadav below banner Krishna Deep Worldwide. The music of the film consists by (not recognized). It has a narrative from (not recognized). Hope the upcoming film will likely be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.

Mere Meet Re Wiki
Launch Date Upcoming
Style Drama
Language Bhojpuri
Origin Nation India
Capturing Location Azmagarh, Uttar Pradesh
Banner/Manufacturing Krishna Deep Worldwide
Director Sushil upadhyay
Producer Maya Yadav

Mere Meet Re Bhojpuri Movie actress kajal yadav

