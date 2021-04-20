Mere Meet Re Bhojpuri Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Mere Meet Re is an upcoming Bhojpuri movie produced below the banner of Krishna Deep Worldwide, directed by Sushil Upadhyay and produced by Maya Yadav. Kajal Yadav and Ritesh Pandey are taking part in the lead on this film.

Mere Meet Re Wiki Launch Date Upcoming Style Drama Language Bhojpuri Origin Nation India Capturing Location Azmagarh, Uttar Pradesh Banner/Manufacturing Krishna Deep Worldwide Director Sushil upadhyay Producer Maya Yadav