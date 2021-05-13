Mere Sai 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rama reaches Dwarkamai

Mere Sai 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Everyone is at Dwarkamai. Baizama says it is past dinner time and Sai isn’t back yet. I am worried now. Where would He be? Chandu and Bheema come there just then. They ask everyone to come with them. Baizama, Champa, Tatya, Keshav and Rihana follow them. Chandu points at Sai who is sleeping in the fields under the makeshift area He had made. Baizama wakes Him up. We have been waiting for you in Dwarkamai. Come now. Sai says I must stay here tonight. A special someone is coming back. I must stay here to welcome that person. Baizama asks Him who it is. Sai says you would know that tomorrow. You all must head home now. Baizama refuses to leave Him alone. Sai tells her not to worry about Him. I am fine here. I will feel bad if you all will be in pain because of me. Please go home and rest. Baizama agrees. What if you need something? Let one of us stay with you. Sai says hopefully I wont need anything. I am very happy as it is going to be a new morning for someone in Shirdi. A new chapter is about to begin. Tatya asks Him about it. Sai says that chapter will teach us that life always comes full circle. Everyone is confused but no one says anything further.

Next morning, Sai wakes up. He folds His hands at the sky and then looks in the other direction. It was a very long journey but have patience. The destination is near.

A girl is seen walking across the fields. She is tired and sweating but she continues walking. She notices a family nearby. The little girl asks her Baba to lift her in his arms as she is tired. He agrees and lifts her in his arms. The other girl looks on. She finally spots Sai. They both smile at each other. She calls Him Azoba. Is this the way to Shirdi? Sai nods. You are on the right path. I will take you to Shirdi. She smiles. Sai goes with her.

Bheema and Tatya are on their way to Dwarkamai. Tatya says Sai must have come back by now. Let’s check on Him first and then we can head to the fields. Bheema nods. They see Lakshmikant standing quietly in a corner. Tatya tells Bheema to go to Dwarkamai and goes to check on Lakshmikant. Why are you so worried? Lakshmikant looks at the bags he had thrown away. Tatya picks them up. These are medicines. Did you have a fight with Vahini again? We are old friends. Tell me what happened. We might find a solution and you will also feel better. Lakshmikant says there is no solution for this pain and it wont go away either. I have become used to it. It is a daily ritual. I cannot take it anymore. Vidya keeps getting irritated and reacts strangely. I brought these medicines for her from Nashik with difficulty but she threw them out one by one. She can be upset with me if she wants but why is she punishing herself. Tatya offers to speak to his mother who can speak to Vahini. Lakshmikant says it wont help. Her problem and issue with me wont change. People can recover only when they want to but! He hits his hand angrily on the tree. Tatya stops him. I have been telling you to meet Sai once. Lakshmikant refuses to meet Sai. Tatya tries again but Lakshmikant refuses hear anything further and walks away. Tatya says it is no problem. Sai says everything is destined to happen at a particular time. You will find Sai yourself when the time is right for you.

Sai and the girl are in Shirdi. He looks at the Om pendant around her neck. She smiles at Him.

Champa, Keshav, Chandu, Rihana and Rambha are in Dwarkamai. Keshav says Sai should have come by now. Sai says I am here now. Champa says we were worried for you. Sai says I told you not to worry for me. They look at the girl curiously. Champa asks Sai about her. She is very beautiful. Sai nods. Her name is Rama. Rambha asks Him where He met Rama. What happened to her? Is she fine? Sai says she will be fine now as she has found people who will care for her. She has reached Shirdi just now. Keshav asks Sai if she has come alone. Sai says people can go anywhere when they are helpless. Rambha asks Sai where she will stay. Sai says with us. She is someone’s amanat. Rihana asks Him about it.

Lakshmikant is not able to focus on his work. A couple is looking for some guidance and approach Lakshmikant. Lakshmikant thinks he hasn’t seen them here before. They seem to be very well off. He greets them. I haven’t seen you here before. The lady introduces herself (Sitadevi) and her husband (Babasaheb). He finds their name familiar. Sitadevi shares that villagers from Shirdi take raw materials from their factory. Lakshmikant introduces himself. How can I help you? Sitadevi apologizes on her husband’s behalf. He is not in a condition to speak right now. He ate vermilion sometime ago and has lost his voice. I have taken him to every Vaid, Hakim and doctor but no one could help. Lakshmikant says it is very bad. How did you come here? Sitadevi says I came here to meet Sai Baba as villagers keep talking about Him all the time. I have heard that nothing is impossible for Him. We have come here with a lot of hope. Lakshmikant asks them how they can still believe in Baba’s after being so well-off. I don’t think Sai will be able to help you. The couple gets tensed.

Rama and Sai sit on the floor. Champa notices the sores in Rama’s feet and feels bad. You must be in pain. Rama tells her not to worry. I am used to all this. I can bear anything to find my destination. Champa calls her brave and intelligent. Keshav seconds her. Even adults aren’t so focused on their destinations these days. Sai agrees. I want all of you to take care of her. She has been on a long journey. He tells Champa and Rambha to prepare food for Rama. They nod. Sai asks Keshav to bring hot water in a bowl. Keshav says I have boiled water already. He goes to bring it. Rama looks around curiously. Sai tells her that this is Ram ji’s abode. Anyone can stay here. You can stay here till the time things are sorted. Keshav brings hot water. Sai asks Rama to show Him her feet. She politely declines and calls Him Azoba again. You cannot wipe my feet. You have already done so much for me. Sai asks her if her Azoba cannot do this much for her. She gives in. Sai touches her feet and gets thinking.

Precap: Sai adds dhuni in water and gives to Babasaheb. You must be tired. Have water. Tatya says either shraddha (faith) or shanka (doubt) can stay at one time. If you have come here with a wish then please follow Sai’s order. Sai tells Babasaheb to gargle as he takes each sip. Sai picks up a round stick and starts clearing something as Babasaheb drinks water.

