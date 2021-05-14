Mere Sai 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: What should one hold onto – Shraddha or Shanka?

Mere Sai 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Sai asks Rama to show Him her feet. She politely declines and calls Him Azoba again. You cannot wipe my feet. You have already done so much for me. Sai asks her if her Azoba cannot do this much for her. She gives in. Sai touches her feet and gets thinking. He dips a cloth in the warm water and wipes her feet. Rama smiles as Sai smiles at her. The sores in her feet disappear. She smiles as she looks at her feet. I am not in pain anymore.

Sitadevi says we have been to every place where we felt there was a hope. My husband hasn’t recovered yet and I cannot see him thus. Lakshmikant tells them to try if they want. I wouldn’t hava expected anything from Sai if I was in your place. He is a Fakir after all! He only gives dhuni to people. People think that Sai has helped them if they recover because of another reason. Sitadevi says let us meet Him once as we are here after all. Where can we find Sai? Lakshmikant tells them the way to Dwarkamai. Sitadevi thanks him. She tells her husband not to give up hope. Everyone has their own faith. This should be easier for Him as compared to what He has done earlier.

Rama thanks Rambha and Champa for the food. It was delicious. Sai tells Rama to go to Champa’s house and take bath. We will go then. Rambha asks Him where they will go. Rama says I asked Sai to let me accompany Him while He collects alms. Champa says you still need rest. You must be tired. Rama says I am not tired anymore. I have waited for a long time to come here. I don’t want to waste another day. Keshav becomes curious. Sai tells Rama it will take some time but she will succeed. Rama says I am used to waiting. I just want to succeed. Sai says one succeeds when they have Shraddha and Saburi. Rama goes with Champa. Keshav sits next to Sai. She is a lovely girl. Sai nods. Our fondness increases towards someone when we realise what all that person has been through. Keshav and Rihana ask Sai if they can help Rama. Sai says you all can and you all will help her but at the right time. I will come to you myself then. I have no one else but you after all. Everyone looks a little relieved now. Tatya greets Sai. Sai asks him why he looks so upset. Tatya tells Sai about Laksmikant.

Laksmikant runs inside upon hearing a noise. His wife is sitting on the floor, holding her head. He notices her wound. Give me your hand. She shrugs his hand away and gets up on her own. She does not let him nurse his wound either. Laksmikant tells her to understand that this is important. She throws it away. Laksmikant shouts at her that it is enough. He picks the things and firmly tells her to sit quietly. He applies medicine on her wound and bandages it using a piece of cloth. She stares ahead blankly. He tells her not to go get up on her own. Call out for help. We will bring everything that you need. She asks him if he does mean everything. He looks away. Take rest now. She throws the bandage on the floor as he begins to walk away. Laksmikant goes outside as Chandu calls out to him. Chandu tells him that Srikanth has called him to school. Laksmikant looks unhappy. Yet again?

Sai is cleaning a flute. Tatya says I feel pained and helpless for Laksmikant. He is so worried. One can suggest but he wont listen to anyone. I am sure he will find help here. He wants to stand next to a river and look for a well. Sai asks Keshav to bring a thin piece of bamboo for Him. Keshav agrees. Sai tells Tatya they all must give exams in life. No one can escape the tests. Let Laksmikant do his bit. Only Ram ji knows what He has decided for him. We can only pray that he succeeds in his exam. Sai smiles as someone calls out to them. It is Sitdevi and Babasaheb. Sitadevi asks Sai if Sai Baba stays here. Everyone smiles. Sai calls Babasaheb by his name. You have come to the right place. The couple looks at Sai in surprise. Sitadevi asks Sai how He knows her husband’s name. Sai says I would know something as you have travelled all this way to meet me after all. Please sit. Rama returns to Dwarkamai with Champa and 2 kids. Rama tells Sai she got ready and is here now. Sai asks her to wait for some time. We will go once I speak to them. She nods.

Sai adds dhuni in water and gives it to Babasaheb. You must be tired. Have some water. Babasaheb, Sitadevi and Rama are confused. Keshav gives the bamboo stick to Sai. Tatya says either shraddha (faith) or shanka (doubt) can stay at one time. If you have come here with a wish then please follow Sai’s order. Sitadevi says we haven’t expressed our wish yet. Tatya says the one who knows your name without you telling Him can also know your problem already. Sai tells Babasaheb to gargle first as he drinks each sip. Sai picks up the bamboo stick and starts clearing it from inside as Babasaheb drinks water. Rama is watching everything intently. Babasaheb follows Sai’s instructions. A bhajan plays in the background. Sai continues working on the stick. The bones clear in Babasaheb’s throat. Sai blows on the stick and vermilion comes out. Sai asks Babasaheb how he is feeling now. Babasaheb says I feel better now. Babasaheb and his wife are stunned to realise that he is fine. Hare Krishna Hare Ram plays. Babasaheb says I got my voice back. It is a miracle! Rama eyes well up. Babasaheb says you cured me even without listening to my problem. Everyone smiles. Sai says it was Ram ji’s doing. Om Sai plays.

Precap: Sai watches Rama as she sleeps in Dwarkamai. Rama wakes up with a start because of her dream. She hugs Sai and cries. Ajji left me, Azoba!

Update Credit to: Pooja