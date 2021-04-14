Mere Sai 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Ujjwal wins the competition – TMT Updates

Mere Sai 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Sai meets the villagers and collects alms.

Host invitations the chief visitor for the ultimate spherical. Ujjwal panics when he hears his Baba’s identify. Vallabh comes there with Sarkar, Santa and Banta. Sarojini and Nirmala disguise behind the tree. Sarkar thinks that is what I used to be ready for. Hosts welcome each the particular company. Vallabh says you could possibly have known as anybody for this. I don’t know why I used to be wanted right here. I’ve nothing to do with maths. Host says Sarkar instructed us that you’ve got excelled in maths at all times. We have now learn tales of your success in papers too. Chief Visitor ought to be an instance, an inspiration for youths. They need to be impressed to review exhausting like them. They head inside. Santa asks Sarkar why he let Vallabh be the chief visitor right here. Sarkar says that was my plan. I knew that that Fakir will in some way make Ujjwal participate within the competitors. Ujjwal has been in a position to face others however I’ve seen him freaking out when he sees his Dad. He’ll change into scared and lose the competitors when his father will ask him a query. Vallabh will really feel disrespected as soon as that occurs. He acquired embarrassed in entrance of his colleagues earlier. This time will probably be those that maintain him excessive for his achievements. He wont have the ability to face anybody. Seeing his son fail miserably, his pleasure can be damaged. Thereafter, he’ll go away Shirdi for eternally! My revenge can be over then and I will even do away with that thorn!

Sarojini tells Ujjwal to not fear. Sai is with you. The whole lot can be superb. Srikanth nods. You might have ready properly for this examination. It doesn’t matter who’s asking questions then. Ujjwal says I stutter / fumble each time Baba asks me something. Srikanth says Sai is the facility who can deal with all of your fears. Consider Sai if you happen to really feel scared. He may be anyplace however He’ll nonetheless hear you. You might be proficient already. Sai will provide you with the braveness that that you must win. Baizama nods. Ujjwal thinks of Sai. The assistant asks each the contributors to come back inside for the ultimate roung. Srikanth tells Ujjwal to go. Sarojini tells her son to not be afraid.

The opposite participant tells Ujjwal that he gained the competitors final time. I’ll win this once more! Simply wait and watch. He goes inside and greets the chief company. Ujjwal thinks that Baba can be all of the extra disillusioned and offended if I fail in entrance of him once more right now. He’s requested to step inside. Vallabh turns offended the second he notices Ujjwal are available. He makes a fist out of his arms.

Sarkar asks Vallabh how Ujjwal might be right here if he’s dumb. Hope he dint attain her doing something unsuitable. He’s spending an excessive amount of time with that Fakir nowadays! He’s not a great firm. How is it doable in any other case? Peon brings the query paper.

Sai attracts one thing on the slate.

Host offers the query paper to Vallabh. He appears to be like at it after which at Ujjwal. I’ll ask you each the identical questions. You need to calculate the reply mentally. I can be watching each of you intently. Whoever wins it’ll show that he’s the very best! He reads the query aloud for them.

Sai continues drawing / engaged on the slate. You possibly can resolve it, Ujjwal. You do know the reply.

Each boys shut their eyes. Ujjwal appears to be like afraid. He retains fiddling along with his kurta after which closes his eyes once more. Please assist me, Sai.

Sai tells Ujjwal to not fear. I’m with you. Shraddha, Saburi!

The opposite participant offers his reply however it’s unsuitable. All eyes flip to Ujjwal. Vallabh offers 2 minutes to Ujjwal to reply. You’ll win if you happen to give the proper reply. For those who give the unsuitable reply too then I’ll ask one other query to each of you. He takes out his watch. Your time begins now. Sarkar mocks Ujjwal. Seems like he got here to this spherical stealthily. His reality has come out within the open within the oral spherical. Vallabh tells Ujjwal to allow them to know if he doesn’t know the reply. Why are you losing everybody’s time? Ujjwal recollects how his Baba has scolded him like this up to now too. He closes his eyes worriedly. He tries to reply the query.

Sai is drawing on the slate.

Vallabh tells Ujjwal to reply. Your time is sort of up. Ujjwal folds his arms. Please assist me, Sai.

Sai has accomplished his drawing and smiles. Prabhu ji kare Sahaye performs. The drawing falls into place simply when Ujjwal is ready to crack the reply in his head. He appears to have calmed down by now. Vallabh says your time is sort of up. He begins counting backwards from 10. Ujjwal remains to be busy along with his calculations. Vallabh watches him intently whereas counting time. Ujjwal solutions on the final second. Sarkar asks Vallabh if that is the proper reply. Vallabh nods. It’s right. The opposite child appears to be like sad.

Sai raises his hand to bless the portray. Om Sai performs.

Everybody claps for Ujjwal. You gained! We’ll felicitate in entrance of everybody now. He invitations everybody exterior once more. Vallabh appears to be like shaken. Everybody claps for Ujjwal exterior. Vallabh is the final one to go exterior. Host places a turban on Ujjwal’s head to felicitate him. Vallabh appears to be like a bit of proud. Ujjwal receives a protect and certificates in prize. Ujjwal appears to be like again at his father for a second however then continues dealing with forward. Host tells Ujjwal nobody his age has accomplished so brilliantly in an examination like this until date. Anybody can be blessed to have a child such as you. You can not succeed alone. You want observe and good, supportive individuals round you for that. Let’s clap for Ujjwal. Ujjwal appears to be like at his Baba. Ujjwal thinks of Sai and the way Sai had requested for a share from his first incomes as soon as he begins working. This prize is my first incomes. He runs to Dwarkamai. Everybody follows him.

Precap: A woman complains to her husband a few fowl. The nest is correct about the place they’re cooking. This fowl has made our life hell. The FIL hits on the fowl and the fowl lands within the container saved beneath. The woman once more complains of what the fowl did. The DIL notices Sai.

