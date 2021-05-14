Mere Sai 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rama and Sai collect alms together

Mere Sai 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Babasaheb says you cured me without even asking me about my problem. Sai says it was Ram ji’s doing. Babasaheb smiles gratefully. He touches Sai’s feet. Please forgive me. I doubted you for a moment. Sai says everything is done by Ram ji. Babasaheb says I have become indebted to you now. Please tell me what I can do for you in return. Sai says I am a Fakir. Ram ji gives me whatever I need. If you still wish to do something for me then stay here for 2 days. This is your first visit to Shirdi. Spend some time with me too. Let us look after you. Babasaheb readily agrees. Thank you, Sai Baba. Sai tells them to rest. He asks Tatya to make preps for their stay and blesses the couple. He asks Rama to come but then notices something missing. You aren’t completely ready yet. She realizes that she is not wearing the Om necklace. She asks Champa about it who helps Rama wear it again. It fell when you were bathing. Rama asks her Azoba if it’s fine now. He nods with a smile and they leave. Rihana says we cannot read it but there is a story in her eyes. Sitadevi asks her husband what he is thinking. Babasaheb says Sai is a great guy. Why is He asking for alms and living at a place like this? Isn’t it weird? Everyone smiles.

Rama tells Sai she used to cry all the time before she met Him. Now I feel that everything will be fine. You helped Babasaheb find his voice again. Since then I am sure I will be fine. Sai assures her about it. Sai notices Laksmikant coming towards them and looks at Rama. Rama looks at Laksmikant curiously as he walks past her. She turns to Sai. I have come here for the first time yet I find some of the people here very familiar. Sai remarks that everyone has met each other in one form or another. We are part of the same God after all. Shall we? She nods. Sai and Rama visit the houses one by one. Rama takes the bowl from Sai and approaches a house. The lady asks Rama why she is asking for alms. You are so sweet. Rama says I am helping my Azoba. The lady greets Sai who blesses her in return. Rama collects alms from other houses too. A lady offers to give mangoes to Rama but Rama politely declines. I am taking it on behalf of Azoba so how can I accept it for myself. She calls Rama intelligent. Sai nods. You can bless her if you wish to give her something. She should achieve what she wants. The lady caresses Rama’s face. Rama looks at the kids playing with their father at a house that they visit next. She becomes sad. Sai notices her pain. She walks away sadly from there. Sai tells her to have faith. You should be happy to see others happy. That shouldn’t make you sad. Pray to Ram ji for your happiness. He always listens to kids. Rama smiles again.

Laksmikant is bringing his son home. I am tired of your complaints, Bala! You hit something or talk back to your teacher. Is this what I have taught you? Bala says you haven’t told me anything. Laksmikant decides to teach him a lesson. He raises his hand to slap Bala but Rama requests him not to hit his son. Laksmikant asks her if she knows her son. Rama denies. My Ajji used to say that no one becomes better this way as one can only hurt the body while hitting someone. You should use good words to change someone’s heart. Bala runs away when he realizes that his father’s grip on his hand as loosened. Laksmikant tells Rama not everyone is smart like her. There are some stubborn kids / people like him too. They only understand one language. I would have handled my daughter the same way if I had one. He notices Sai and turns silent. Laksmikant asks Sai whose daughter is she. Sai says she is the daughter of the one who is our parent too. She is right though. The one who knows how to be kind and love others can handle everything. He leaves with Rama. Laksmikant thinks Sai cannot answer even one thing properly. How will he handle my problem? The girl is amazing though. She is so sorted at this age.

Tatya brings Babasaheb and Sitadevi to a place. This place isn’t as big as yours but you will be comfortable here. Babasaheb says I feel we are lucky as Sai Baba asked us to stay back and spend some time with Him. Tatya says Sai is like that only. Those who come to Him become one with Him. People become lucky under His care. Babasaheb seconds him. We haven’t seen God but Sai Baba is very close to what we have heard about God. I still cannot understand why He wears torn clothes and collects alms. Tatya smiles. You said that He is God’s avatar and we consider Him God. Who can do anything against a God’s wish? He lives and survives in His own way. You know what He is capable of. Can He not do anything on His own? We can let Him rule as a King but He wants to live a simple life. Babasaheb says I cannot accept our Sai Baba living a ragged life. Tatya says no one can change Sai’s mind. Babasaheb insists that rich devotees like Him can do a lot to convince Sai Baba. I will do something. Tatya reasons that he is not the first one to think like that. Babasaheb says I wont give up though. I cannot see Him in this condition. I will keep requesting Him till the time He agrees. I will try to make Him life better somehow. Tatya smiles.

Rama is sleeping in Dwarkamai. Sai is near dhuni and keeps looking at her. She sees flashes from the past in her dream. Flashback shows Rama telling her Ajji nothing will happen to her. She gets up to go call the Vaid when her Ajji’s hand falls lifeless. Rama wakes up with a start. She hugs Sai and cries. Ajji left me. Please don’t leave me, Azoba! Sai is in tears. I am with you. Everything will be fine. He comforts her.

Next morning, Bala checks in his father’s room and thinks that he has left. He comes to Laksmikant’s room and steals money from the kurta hanging in a corner. I will eat my favorite food now! He turns and finds his father standing at the door.

Sai has just finished His puja. Champa, Rambha come there. Champa has brought food for Sai and Rama. He tells her to keep it inside. They are surprised to see Rama sleeping at this hour and ask Sai about it. Sai nods. Don’t wake her up. She could not sleep last night. She was awake till late. She fell asleep after a lot of difficulty. Champa says she looks calm now. Rambha says there is something special about Rama. There are few kids who go through a lot at a young age. They change drastically. Rama has not lost her innocence till now. Sai says Ram ji really loves those who do not lose their innocence after going through the worst and follow the right path. Rama is one such girl which is why she is very special to Ram ji. This is the reason why we must look after her till the time she reaches her destination. Rambha asks Him where it is. Chetan’s mother brings Chetan to Dwarkamai angrily. Rihana asks her why she looks so angry. Why did you drag him here angrily? Chetan’s mother asks Chetan to tell the truth now.

Precap: Chetan admits that he shouldn’t have been stubborn. I feel bad sometimes though. I wish I had a precious thing too. Sai asks him who said he doesn’t have something precious. You have the most precious treasure of the world. Chetan asks Sai what it is. Sai looks at Rama. I will tell you a story. You will understand everything on your own afterwards.

Update Credit to: Pooja