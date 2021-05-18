Mere Sai 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Bhagirathi is sent back home!

Mere Sai 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Rambha gets shocked and looks at Rama. Her eyes widen in shock. What happened next? Sai says that lady fulfilled her promise. She raised that girl with love and dedication. Flashback shows Ajji looking after Rama. She had turned 11 and started calling that lady Ajji. Mayi and the girl loved each other immensely and took great care of each other. They were happy to have each other. Flashes of Rama with her Ajji are shown. That girl missed not having her parents by her side. Rama looks at a daughter going with her father and becomes sad. Sai stands up and so does everyone else. He looks at Rama. Ajji tried her best but she couldn’t support the girl completely because of her age. She couldn’t even tell the truth about her parents to the girl. She knew that the truth will break her. The girl kept wondering what happened to her parents whenever she was alone. Everyone needs parents after all. A kid calls out to his mother when he gets afraid. He runs to his father when he needs help. It is said that God has created parents as He cannot be everywhere. They protect their kids just like God protects His devotees. Parents mean the world to kids. When God was asked to take rounds of the universe, Lord Ganesha took round around His parents. Sai is in tears. You should ask about the importance of parents from those who do not have parents.

Chetan hugs his mother. Please forgive me, Aayi. I will apologize to Baba too. I have now understood how mean I was to you both! You both have showered me with love whereas I have hurt you. She hugs him. The best thing is that you have understood it. Chetan says I don’t want any silk clothes. I will become a big man after studying and I will buy them for you and Baba. She smiles. Chetan tells Sai that it is bad to throw tantrums for luxuries. My parents are my precious treasure. I will take care of them. Sai applauds him.

Champa says some part of the story is still missing. Please continue. Sai says 10 years went by. Then came a day when! Flashback shows Ajji telling Rama that she has taken very good care of her. I don’t want to go but it is time. Rama requests her to recover for her. I don’t have anyone other than you. Ajji says you have a family. You are not alone. She tells the truth to Rama. Rama asks her if her parents abandoned her. Ajji says I don’t know why you were there. There might be reasons, a compulsion or maybe someone stole you and left you there! I still feel that someone is waiting for you in Shirdi. Khandoba ji sent me last time. I am sure He will take you to your destination this time too. She gives the Om necklace to Rama. This was next to you when I found you in the basket. Keep it with you always. It might help you unite with your family. Go to Shirdi. Khandoba ji will guide you. Rama refuses to leave her alone. They both cry hugging each other. Flashback ends.

Sai says Ajji passed away. Everyone is stunned and in tears. Sai says that girl left to look for her family. She came here to find her parents. May Ram ji bless her with success. Champa says now I understood what she is looking for. Her Ajji was right that Khandoba ji is looking after her. She had Ajji by her side earlier and now she has you. I am sure she will find her parents soon. Sai chants a shloka (everything happens as per Ram ji’s wish, there is no need to rush or be impatient). Rama wakes up and is surprised to see everyone. It is so late. We should go for alms, Azoba. He says it is never late to do good deeds. Get ready first. We will go then. Champa asks Rama to freshen up first, eat something and then go with Sai. Rama nods. Chetan and his mother leave as well. Rihana asks Sai how any parent can decide to abandon their little girl. Sai says only Ram ji knows what’s inside someone’s heart – selfishness or compulsion. I only know that one must reap what they sow! No one can escape the result of their karmas. One must bear every second of it when Ram ji decides to do justice. Allah Maalik!

Lakshmikant is outside. Bala is crying inside. Vidya tells him that good boys don’t steal. Bala says I wasn’t stealing. I was taking some money as I knew that Baba wont give it to me. I was going to tell him but he dint listen me. He cries. Lakshmikant has overheard everything. I know him. He wouldn’t have told me anything. He hears the sound of a cart and turns around. Bhagirathi (his daughter) hugs him and cries. He asks her why she is crying. Why did you come alone? She starts crying harder and hugs him again. He pacifies her. Come inside and tell me everything in detail.

Champa keeps looking at Rama as she eats. Rama says it is very sweet. Champa says it isn’t sweeter than you though. Rambha smiles. Babasaheb and Sitadevi greet Sai just then. Babasaheb says I know it is time for you to collect alms but I have to show you something. Will you come with me? Sai and Tatya follow them outside. Rambha goes as well.

Bhagirathi tells her mother that her in-laws threw her out of the house. Vidya asks for the reason. Bhagirathi says I couldn’t bear a child even after so many years of marriage. My in-laws have been torturing me in different ways lately. My husband has left for work for few days. My in-laws took this opportunity to throw me out of the house! Lakshmikant says why you are at fault when that dint happen. Are they crazy? Your husband will not let it happen after finding out the truth. She says he never goes against his parents’ wish. Vidya comforts Bhagirathi. Your mother is with you. Lakshmikant also tries to comfort her but Vidya blames hr for Bhagirathi’s condition too. He is in disbelief. She says we are bearing the brunt of your sins. She takes Bhagirathi inside. Bala follows them. Lakshmikant is in tears.

Babasaheb says you know I have mills. I have ordered clothes these clothes for you. I couldn’t see you wearing these torn clothes. I cannot give you anything else but I should do whatever I can. I want you to wear a new set of clothes every day. I will send more clothes when these are exhausted. Tatya says I told him that you wont accept it but he dint listen to me. Sai asks him why He wont accept it. I love Babasaheb’s gift. Tatya gets confused.

Precap: Vaid checks a kid. His fever is very high. Tonight is very critical for him. The boy’s parents apply some lep on their kid’s forehead. Tatya asks Sai if he is waiting for someone. Sai says I sent Keshav for an urgent work. I am waiting for him only. Keshav comes just then. Sai takes the basket of flowers from him. Tatya asks Him about the flowers. Sai says they will attract them.

