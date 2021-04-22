Mere Sai 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sai teaches the path of selflessness – TMT Updates

Mere Sai twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Chanda and her husband are sleeping. A vibrant gentle falls on her due to which her sleep will get disturbed. She seems to be at her husband who’s sleeping peacefully so she goes to examine exterior. The diya’s are lit within the hall. She notices a person (Sai) lighting diya’s in her balcony utilizing water. Her eyes widen in shock. Who is that this Fakir who’s lighting diya’s with water? She is about to name after Sai when her husband asks her what she is doing exterior. She says that Fakir is lighting diya’s with hearth. Look there. He seems to be exterior however there isn’t any one. Even the diya’s have disappeared. You have to be dreaming. How can one gentle diya’s with water? It’s best to relaxation now. He goes inside.

Sai is protecting diya’s round Dwarkamai. Keshav says I heard about this miracle up to now too however I couldn’t witness it earlier than. I contemplate myself fortunate to have seen it immediately. Why these diya’s although? Sai says I informed you that the journey is lengthy. The sunshine of diya can information you in such instances.

Subsequent morning, a man asks a woman for meals. My spouse and I haven’t eaten from 3 days. She fortunately provides him rice. He blesses her and leaves. Her husband asks her what she did. She hesitantly tells him that she gave some rice to a needy. He reprimands her for serving to folks like that. I work arduous whole day and also you spend it like this! I’ve informed you so many occasions however you wont hear! Anybody who desires one thing can come to the store and purchase what they want. You don’t have to present alms! The man from whom he (Sakharam) had taken mortgage walks in. You don’t need to give alms however you haven’t any downside asking for it. You have been alleged to return my cash immediately! Sakharam causes that he hasn’t been in a position to earn any revenue since previous few days. I used to be about to return to you to ask for some extra time. The man says I dint suppose even for a second earlier than lending you cash. I wont even suppose now for a second earlier than asking you to return it to me.

Sakharam asks him to belief him. sahukar says I cope with cash, not belief. You haven’t given me even a penny until date. Sakharam says I bore a giant loss as my crops obtained ruined. Please give me some extra time. I will provide you with every little thing. You possibly can search my home. There isn’t a cash at dwelling. Sahukar threatens to take his store as a substitute. Sakharam says I can be doomed if that occurs. I’ll die due to starvation if I lose my store. Sahukar doesn’t thoughts. A man asks for assist from Sakharam’s spouse. I would like some cash immediately. Sahukar says you wont get any assist by begging these beggars. The man says you might want to have good intentions to assist somebody. Sakharam tells him to not hassle them. I don’t have cash. I wouldn’t have given it if I had any. Please go away! Sakharam’s spouse tells her husband to not insult the man if they can’t assist him. She politely tells the person that they don’t have anything at dwelling to present to him. The man says you do have cash. She denies. You don’t know. He says there may be cash below Lakshmi Ma’s idol in your temple. Sakharam and his spouse say it’s there however we haven’t saved something there. The man tells them to examine as soon as. Sahukar asks Sakharam what is going on. We’ll lock your store when you’ve got no cash!

Sakharam’s spouse exhibits cash to her husband. This was below the idol. Sakharam is greatly surprised. His spouse’s palms are shaking. Sakharam counts it. It’s the precise quantity that he has to pay to Sahukar. The man says you shouldn’t hold anybody’s cash. It’s best to return it on time. Sakharam provides the cash to Sahukar. It’s the mortgage quantity in addition to curiosity. Please give me the papers now. Sahukar counts it. It’s certainly the whole quantity. Come and acquire the papers from my place. He leaves together with his males. Sakharam tells the man he dint hold something in temple. It’s your miracle solely. How can I thanks? The man steps ahead. It isn’t my miracle however it’s the results of your spouse’s good deeds. You used to curse her due to it however that has helped you immediately. Sakharam asks him how. The man says God pays us for each good deed. Your spouse by no means let anybody go away from your own home empty handed. She by no means disenchanted them. She even gave her personal share of roti to them generally. You reap what you sow! If she had change into egocentric such as you you then would have misplaced your store immediately. It’s in loss due to your actions and egocentric nature. Individuals don’t get pleasure from shopping for something from you. Revenue is necessary however you do enterprise with good nature / intentions. Sakharam admits that he has been egocentric until date. I’ll attempt to change into like my spouse from immediately onwards. He turns to his spouse. You might have helped everybody. Assist me too. Forgive me. She tells him to not say so. The man turns to depart. Sakharam’s spouse says I’m glad that this Fakir Baba got here on the proper time. Discovering cash there was certainly His miracle. Sai involves his actual avatar. Allah Maalik!

Precap: Chanda’s husband is about to hit somebody when Chanda intervenes. He tells the man to fulfill him in workplace. Sai says when folks will realise that we regularly damage ourselves extra when indignant.

