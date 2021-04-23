Mere Sai 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: How anger and arrogance bring downfall! – TMT Updates

Mere Sai twenty third April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Chanda is cooking. She thinks of what she had witnessed final night time within the balcony and smiles. He seemed heavenly. I felt mild after seeing Him. Who was He? The place will I discover Him? Will I be capable of see Him once more? She hears her husband’s voice and goes outdoors to examine.

Sai and Bheema are strolling collectively. Sai stops in his tracks abruptly. They hear a man scolding somebody. Bheema says seems like somebody is combating. Sai heads in the direction of the home.

Chanda’s husband is scolding two of his workers. They are saying that it was a mistake however Chanda’s husband calls them careless.

Two brothers are arguing over one thing. Elder brother is accusing his youthful brother of stealing cash. His brother disagrees. Sai, Bheema and some different villagers look on.

Chanda’s husband says you realize I can not bear it if somebody takes bribes. One of many guys say we can not survive with such low wage. Chanda’s husband tells him to go away the job then. I can not tolerate it. Second man says please forgive us. That is regular at this time although. Chanda’s husband raises his hand angrily when Chanda intervenes. He tells the fellows to satisfy him in workplace. I’ll determine your destiny there solely. The blokes go away. Chanda’s husband sits down dejectedly.

Chanda asks her husband why he will get so indignant. It impacts your well being. You might be sweating profusely. He tells her to pack his lunch. I’ve to go to workplace. He walks away. She prays to God. He is a good man. I couldn’t have discovered a greater husband than him however I’m afraid that he would possibly damage himself. I’ve tried sufficient however in useless.

The elder brother says we preserve issues for everybody and it will get distributed equally. Why did you steal then? His youthful brother insists it isn’t true. Please attempt to perceive me. Everybody seems on as they proceed discussing issues on the door. Sai says when individuals will realise that we frequently damage ourselves extra once we are indignant.

Chanda requests God to calm her husband by one in all His leela’s.

Sai seems on.

The elder brother says why wont I be upset when the man I rusted probably the most is dishonest me. His youthful brother tries to say one thing however the elder brother tells him to be quiet. I don’t even wish to hear your voice. Sai offers the elder brother one thing to eat. He nods on the youthful brother. The youthful brother says that Vahini fell ailing final week while you went to city. I used cash for her remedy solely. She was very ailing so I targeted on her well being as an alternative of accounts. That’s why I forgot to notice the quantity. I realised while you requested me however you weren’t able to hearken to me. You possibly can ask Vahini as soon as she returns in the event you don’t belief me. His brother feels dangerous. Sai says that jaggery I gave you was an emblem of smartness. We must always give ourselves an opportunity once we get indignant. We frequently take the unsuitable selections once we are indignant. Your anger may be justified at occasions whereas at different occasions it may trace at misunderstanding, like at this time. We’ll damage ourselves if we don’t relax earlier than coming to a call. Anger can by no means resolve something. It places us in a worst state of affairs as an alternative. Anger turns into conceitedness quickly and we frequently don’t realise it. Anger is a type of conceitedness. It has been an enormous purpose behind many dooms. Take Ravan for instance. We all know that he was the neatest man and Mahadev’s greatest devotee. He couldn’t management his anger and conceitedness although. He heard Shurpnakha’s one sided story and determined that her sister has been unsuitable. He kidnapped Mata Sita when Shurpnakha was at fault. It was his conceitedness which dint let him see issues by. That grew to become the explanation of his and his household’s downfall. How will anger assist us when it couldn’t assist somebody like Ravan? The elder brother apologizes to Sai and his youthful brother. His brother says it’s sufficient that you simply realised your mistake. Thanks, Sai. Sai blesses them. Ram ji Bhala Karein!

Precap: Chanda tells her good friend Savitri that she can not neglect that face. Savitri asks her what was so particular about Him. Chanda says his aura was wonderful. Savitri asks her who he was. Chanda says I don’t know. Savitri says now I’m certain that you simply have been imagining issues. She walks away. Sai calls out to Chanda simply then.

Replace Credit score to: Pooja