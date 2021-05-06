Mere Sai 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sai meditates to help Chandra

Mere Sai 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The rich guy says these people have been told their limits but he dared to cross the line. We will teach him a lesson so no one will try to pull a stint like this in future. Sai asks the other guy why he wants to stay here when people not willing to welcome him. Come with me. I will give you a better place to make a house. The guy apologizes to Sai. I just took 2 steps ahead of the set limit. I also have a reason to do so. Sai asks him what it is. The guy shares that his Baba was a cleaner here. He found Vitthoba’s idol right there years ago. He wanted his house to be made at the same place that’s why I wanted to build my house here. The rich guy refuses to believe him. Why will Vitthoba meet someone from the lower community? We wont let you build your house here or our town will be polluted. Sai reasons that the one who has made this land and all of them are same. How will the land be polluted if he stays here? If we believe it for a moment, what happens when you call these people to clean your house? If that does not happen then it does not matter whether he stays here or not. You think highly of yourself when such people work under you. You think they are trying to match your level when they try to build a house on your side of the land. It isn’t tradition but a sham, an injustice to continue with your own orthodox ideologies. The rich guy reasons that these rules have been made by the ancestors. If we let him build a house here then it will a disrespect to our ancestors. We wont listen to you on this matter. You don’t have to teach us our traditions, our religion. He cannot build a house here at any cost!

Sai says we may try as much as we want but we can do nothing in front of Ram ji’s wish. Everyone is on the same level for Him. He only looks at the good and bad in people. You can say no to me but if it Ram ji’s wish then his house will be made right here only. None of you will be able to stop him then. Sai looks up. The weather changes suddenly. Everyone covers their eyes as strong wind blows for a few seconds. It stops after afterwards. They all look towards the house which has been built / completed already and are stunned. Hare Krishna Hare Ram plays. The poor guy folds his hands gratefully. Sai says you may think of him as someone from the lower community but he is beloved to God. His Baba first saw Vitthoba here and now Ram ji has built his house Himself. Whose side is God on now? Who is right and who is wrong? The rich guy folds his hands. We made a very big mistake. Please forgive us. We wont do it again. Everyone smiles. Sai advises them to apologize to the other guy. The guy tells them he has no problem with them. Just let me live here. They nod. Sai says you all hit him yet he forgave you. This is the reason why Vitthoba loves him so much. He does not pay heed to caste or religion. He looks at everyone’s intentions and good deeds. The rich guy says no one will talk about rich or poor form now onwards. We will live together like one big family. The other guy tells Sai that He has yet again proved that He is an avatar of God. He does not discriminate between anyone and neither do you. A lot many people will be relieved after today because of this decision. Thank you, Sai. The rich guys also thank Sai with folded hands. Sai blesses everyone.

Chandra is still looking for her husband. Savitri joins her again. Ram ji has sent the luggage to Vile Parle but he did not leave. Did you find anything at the main office? Chandra denies. He is not there either. Don’t know where or in what condition he will be in.

Sai asks Tatya to bring the perfume with henna fragrance. Tatya gives it to Sai. Why do you suddenly look so tensed? Sai applies the perfume on His hand and rubs His other hand over it. Tatya and Keshav look on. Om Sai plays. Sai gets up. I am going to meditate for an entire day. Make sure no one calls me or tries to wake me up. You will make sure of it, Tatya. Tatya agrees.

Sai sits on the floor in front of his seat and closes his eyes.

Chandra starts crying. Savitri assures her that Ram ji must be fine. Don’t think anything wrong. Chandra says I am worried because of his temper. Savitri reminds her of Sai’s words. Everything is going to fall in place. Chandra nods. She is wiping her tears when she asks Savitri if she can smell anything. Savitri nods. It is very strong. Chandra says it is a very familiar fragrance and it is becoming stronger. She realises that it is coming from her hand. She recalls Sai’s word of advice. Sai had applied it to me. Is there a meaning behind it? Savitri nods. Let’s find out where it is coming from. They start following the fragrance.

Rihana looks at Sai sadly. Who can tell Him not to skip meals in this age and meditate for so long! Baizama says He is beyond all that. Helping the needy is what really nourishes Him. Even I don’t stop Him from doing this now. I only pray that He is able to help those in need. Chihu Tai says I am positive that Sai is doing this for Chandra Tai. He sent her home suddenly yesterday. I am worried for Chandra Tai. Baizama says one must worry for those who face the storm alone. Chandra has Sai on her side. He is holding her hand and walking with her. Nothing can go wrong with her. I am sure everything will be fine. My Sai will fix everything! Om Sai plays.

Chandra and Savitri continue walking. Savitri points out that the fragrance is coming from this side. They hear a Baba saying that they are headed in the right direction. Chandra and Savitri walk up to Him. Chandra says we followed the fragrance till here but where should we go next. He says Allah will show you the path. Just have faith on Him. Chandra says I trust Him but till when I will be like this. He tells her not to look for a direction when she believes in God. It is your husband who needs to find the direction. She asks Him if He has seen her husband. He says I am a Musafir. I don’t stay at one place for long and don’t meet many people. Allah is watching everything. He will surely help you. He gives her a packet / paper.

Precap: Chandra says I will run barefoot to a place if I had even the faintest idea. He does not know anyone there so it cannot be true. She returns the packet / paper to Him and begins to walk away when He tells her that she wont lose her path till the time this rakhi is on her hand. Chandra and Savitri turn around in surprise but the Baba has disappeared. Sai opens his eyes in Dwarkamai and smiles.

Update Credit to: Pooja