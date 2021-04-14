Meri Jaan Hai Woh Episode 1 – TMT Updates

Hai guys right here is first episode as promised
Hall outdoors an OT 3 am
There’s an awaiting silence because the OT mild goes off and the nurses begin to come out. A household is ready anxiously for the physician and their wait ends because the physician steps out.
Girl: Sir..woh..my..
The physician is none aside from Rohit
Rohit: Madam dont fear your daughter is alright. The surgical procedure was a hit
Rohit makes his solution to his cabin
Voices behind his again: I mentioned you proper..none of his operations go improper
Rohit doesn’t put them to his ears. He modifies and goes to the ward for his typical rounds with a grim face and he bumps into a ravishing lady within the ward
Rohit: Prerna ..
Prerna: Hai… sir ..
Rohit: At such an early hour?
Prerna: An emergency supply was to be carried out..they’re preparing so considered paying a go to right here
Rohit: Why didn’t you get up Anurag to deliver you right here?
Prerna: Woh bhai had a case assembly so he dropped me right here
Rohit: Get again safely..or shall I keep to drop you?
Prerna: No… sir aap
Rohit: Im not simply your sir right here..Im your finacee’s bhai and I’ve a duty too
Prerna: However you want relaxation..the surgical procedure was in a single day I heard
Rohit: about me proper
Prerna smiles and leaves as nurse calls her. Rohit proceeds in his method. As he enters the the lonely hall he begins to really feel unusual. A chill breeze blows by way of the window and he begins to really feel chilly. Rubbing his fingers for heat he proceeds additional. All of a sudden he begins to listen to some wailing cries and stops. He sees a room of the door half open and tries to peep in. As he will get nearer the wails get louder.
He may hear the phrases clearly now and they’re : You might achieve success at present..however..you…you…..killed her that day..you killed her..
Rohit begins to shiver listening to it. He slowly peeps inside and sees none there
Rohit in thoughts: Rohit..get out of that guilt proper now..it wasn’t your fault…at present…was..the day….Rohit come out of it
Fitness center
A good-looking man is understanding onerous. The health club teacher comes there
Fitness center Teacher: Oye Virat take relaxation for jiffy after which proceed yaar
Virat locations the dumbells down and rests his head on the headrest. His hand grabs a towel to wipe his sweat
Fitness center teacher : Selfie with a swear will win the Web
Random man: His any selfie will win it…Virat sir how is Zoya mam? When are you getting married?
Virat : I suppose the director will comprehend it higher
Random man: Sir..woh, .present mein par actual mein
Virat will get up and goes nearer to him
Virat: After I get married my first invitation can be given to you followers..simply chill
He cellular buzzes and its director
Director: Virat at present shoot is a bit delayed
Virat: What occurred sir?
Director: Virat at present is…
Virat: Oops sorry I forgot..okay sir no points
He locations the cellular down and his ideas wander about
Virat in thoughts: Poor Zoya can be depressing..however I cant meet her and spoil her privateness too..how are you Zoya?
Graveyard 4 am
A woman masking her head with a scarf is sitting close to a grave. She is weeping like something and out of the blue feels a hand on her shoulder. She turns to see a lady standing. The lady who was crying is Zoya. She takes her hand to the touch the lady in entrance of her however she disappears from there
Zoya: Raimaaaaa…..why did you permit me? Life is hell with out you my expensive..that one surgical procedure…
Zoya breaks down crying. After hours if crying she will get up wiping her tears. Bids bye to the grave and leaves.
In distinction to the earlier state of affairs, this home is stuffed with laughter, lights colors and happiness.
Marriage ceremony home 7 am
A girl walks inside a room and is shocked
Girl: Kartik beta tum
Kartik provides his flashing smile to her
Kartik: Namaste aunty
Girl: You’re right here the place are others?
Kartik: They’re coming as kin..I got here as a good friend
Girl: Suna hai..you aren’t in Goenka corporations now
Kartik: Sahi suna hai aapne..I simply
Krish: Muma..Manish uncle desires janaab to show himself worthy
Girl: What subsequent now?
Kartik: Chosen in an interview by an organization will work there until papa is satisfied
Girl: Good good
Voices: Sonakshi has come..come quickly..
The women run to the doorway
Krish: Didi has come
Kartik: Rooster ..
Kartik runs to see Sonakshi coming into inside
Crowd: Our favorite Parvati
Swarna who’s following Sonakshi sees Kartik and runs to him
Swarna: Kartik..how are you?
Kartik: Maa maa dont fear Im utterly positive.
Sona involves them
Sona: Hey kiddo
Kartik: At …
Sona: Sick speak to papa..
Kartik: Di..let him deal with that CEO put up..I dont need that
One other group approaches Sonakshi and Kartik runs from there to seize kachoris served on the different finish of the corridor. The scene freezes
Singhania Sadan 7 am
Naira will get prepared and walks right into a room close by. Akshara is sitting with Naitik who’s in coma
Naira: Muma Im going to workplace. Sick be again by 5 pm after which we are going to go to Sheena’s wedding ceremony huh
Akshara: Par beta ..
Naira: Maa baraat is leaving at 5 6 solely..what are we going to do from morning. I’ve again to again conferences. Bye
Naira runs down and he or she bumps into Adi who’s standing on her method with a glass of juice
Adi: A minimum of drink this and go..you want power
Naira drinks it with out a phrase
Adi: Sorry Naira..If I had not taken cricket..your burden..
Naira: Bhai..shut up..how dare you say so..? Cricket is your life and dont even utter the phrase of leaving cricket. All of us need you to play with that blue jersey so chup chaap follow kijiye..the privilege of sitting in an air conditioned room isn’t there for you.
Saying this Naira rushes to her automotive. Adi grabs his package bag and proceeds to the bottom. On his method he’s significantly chatting with somebody on cellular.As quickly as he sees his buddies he hides his cellular and joins them.
Sippy Mansion
Veena: Anurag..the place are you? It’s getting late
Anurag rushes to the breakfast desk
Anurag: Is bhai again? How was the surgical procedure?
Veena:He’s nonetheless within the hospital. When are you going to work onerous like him?
Anurag: Maa Im a paediatric marketing consultant..I’ve occasional emergencies and never each day in a single day surgical procedures
Naren: Then it is best to have grow to be a surgeon
Anurag: Thats not my cup of tea dad
Veena: Thats why you drink espresso proper?
Anurag: Mother cease joking and provides me one thing to eat
Anurag notes the date on the cellular and is tensed
Anurag in a whisper to Naren: Papa bhai is alright na?
Naren: He has moved on from it Anurag
Anurag in thoughts: I need to test on bhai later..papa might imagine like this however I’ve to verify it.
With ideas racing by way of his thoughts he concentrates on meals and his cellular rings
Anurag: Viren bhai ..
Viren: Anurag..may you decide Prerna woh her automotive..and I…
Anurag: With pleasure
Viren: Sorry for disturbing woh,,
Anurag: Bhai..its not a disturbance..its happiness solely
With all smiles the locations the telephone down. The scene freezes