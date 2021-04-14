Meri Jaan Hai Woh Episode 1 – TMT Updates

Hai guys right here is first episode as promised

Hall outdoors an OT 3 am

There’s an awaiting silence because the OT mild goes off and the nurses begin to come out. A household is ready anxiously for the physician and their wait ends because the physician steps out.

Girl: Sir..woh..my..

The physician is none aside from Rohit

Rohit: Madam dont fear your daughter is alright. The surgical procedure was a hit

Rohit makes his solution to his cabin

Voices behind his again: I mentioned you proper..none of his operations go improper

Rohit doesn’t put them to his ears. He modifies and goes to the ward for his typical rounds with a grim face and he bumps into a ravishing lady within the ward

Rohit: Prerna ..

Prerna: Hai… sir ..

Rohit: At such an early hour?

Prerna: An emergency supply was to be carried out..they’re preparing so considered paying a go to right here

Rohit: Why didn’t you get up Anurag to deliver you right here?

Prerna: Woh bhai had a case assembly so he dropped me right here

Rohit: Get again safely..or shall I keep to drop you?

Prerna: No… sir aap

Rohit: Im not simply your sir right here..Im your finacee’s bhai and I’ve a duty too

Prerna: However you want relaxation..the surgical procedure was in a single day I heard

Rohit: about me proper

Prerna smiles and leaves as nurse calls her. Rohit proceeds in his method. As he enters the the lonely hall he begins to really feel unusual. A chill breeze blows by way of the window and he begins to really feel chilly. Rubbing his fingers for heat he proceeds additional. All of a sudden he begins to listen to some wailing cries and stops. He sees a room of the door half open and tries to peep in. As he will get nearer the wails get louder.

He may hear the phrases clearly now and they’re : You might achieve success at present..however..you…you…..killed her that day..you killed her..

Rohit begins to shiver listening to it. He slowly peeps inside and sees none there

Rohit in thoughts: Rohit..get out of that guilt proper now..it wasn’t your fault…at present…was..the day….Rohit come out of it

Fitness center

A good-looking man is understanding onerous . The health club teacher comes there

Fitness center Teacher: Oye Virat take relaxation for jiffy after which proceed yaar

Virat locations the dumbells down and rests his head on the headrest. His hand grabs a towel to wipe his sweat

Fitness center teacher : Selfie with a swear will win the Web

Random man: His any selfie will win it…Virat sir how is Zoya mam? When are you getting married?

Virat : I suppose the director will comprehend it higher

Random man: Sir..woh, .present mein par actual mein

Virat will get up and goes nearer to him

Virat: After I get married my first invitation can be given to you followers..simply chill

He cellular buzzes and its director

Director: Virat at present shoot is a bit delayed

Virat: What occurred sir?

Director: Virat at present is…

Virat: Oops sorry I forgot..okay sir no points

He locations the cellular down and his ideas wander about

Virat in thoughts: Poor Zoya can be depressing..however I cant meet her and spoil her privateness too..how are you Zoya?

Graveyard 4 am

A woman masking her head with a scarf is sitting close to a grave. She is weeping like something and out of the blue feels a hand on her shoulder. She turns to see a lady standing. The lady who was crying is Zoya. She takes her hand to the touch the lady in entrance of her however she disappears from there

Zoya: Raimaaaaa…..why did you permit me? Life is hell with out you my expensive..that one surgical procedure…

Zoya breaks down crying. After hours if crying she will get up wiping her tears. Bids bye to the grave and leaves.

In distinction to the earlier state of affairs, this home is stuffed with laughter, lights colors and happiness.

Marriage ceremony home 7 am

A girl walks inside a room and is shocked

Girl: Kartik beta tum

Kartik provides his flashing smile to her

Kartik: Namaste aunty

Girl: You’re right here the place are others?

Kartik: They’re coming as kin..I got here as a good friend

Girl: Suna hai..you aren’t in Goenka corporations now

Kartik: Sahi suna hai aapne..I simply

Krish: Muma..Manish uncle desires janaab to show himself worthy

Girl: What subsequent now?

Kartik: Chosen in an interview by an organization will work there until papa is satisfied

Girl: Good good

Voices: Sonakshi has come..come quickly..

The women run to the doorway

Krish: Didi has come

Kartik: Rooster ..

Kartik runs to see Sonakshi coming into inside

Crowd: Our favorite Parvati

Swarna who’s following Sonakshi sees Kartik and runs to him

Swarna: Kartik..how are you?

Kartik: Maa maa dont fear Im utterly positive.

Sona involves them

Sona: Hey kiddo

Kartik: At …

Sona: Sick speak to papa..

Kartik: Di..let him deal with that CEO put up..I dont need that

One other group approaches Sonakshi and Kartik runs from there to seize kachoris served on the different finish of the corridor. The scene freezes

Singhania Sadan 7 am

Naira will get prepared and walks right into a room close by. Akshara is sitting with Naitik who’s in coma

Naira: Muma Im going to workplace. Sick be again by 5 pm after which we are going to go to Sheena’s wedding ceremony huh

Akshara: Par beta ..

Naira: Maa baraat is leaving at 5 6 solely..what are we going to do from morning. I’ve again to again conferences. Bye

Naira runs down and he or she bumps into Adi who’s standing on her method with a glass of juice

Adi: A minimum of drink this and go..you want power

Naira drinks it with out a phrase

Adi: Sorry Naira..If I had not taken cricket..your burden..

Naira: Bhai..shut up..how dare you say so..? Cricket is your life and dont even utter the phrase of leaving cricket. All of us need you to play with that blue jersey so chup chaap follow kijiye..the privilege of sitting in an air conditioned room isn’t there for you.

Saying this Naira rushes to her automotive. Adi grabs his package bag and proceeds to the bottom. On his method he’s significantly chatting with somebody on cellular. As quickly as he sees his buddies he hides his cellular and joins them.

Sippy Mansion

Veena: Anurag..the place are you? It’s getting late

Anurag rushes to the breakfast desk

Anurag: Is bhai again? How was the surgical procedure?

Veena:He’s nonetheless within the hospital. When are you going to work onerous like him?

Anurag: Maa Im a paediatric marketing consultant..I’ve occasional emergencies and never each day in a single day surgical procedures

Naren: Then it is best to have grow to be a surgeon

Anurag: Thats not my cup of tea dad

Veena: Thats why you drink espresso proper?

Anurag: Mother cease joking and provides me one thing to eat

Anurag notes the date on the cellular and is tensed

Anurag in a whisper to Naren: Papa bhai is alright na?

Naren: He has moved on from it Anurag

Anurag in thoughts: I need to test on bhai later..papa might imagine like this however I’ve to verify it.

With ideas racing by way of his thoughts he concentrates on meals and his cellular rings

Anurag: Viren bhai ..

Viren: Anurag..may you decide Prerna woh her automotive..and I…

Anurag: With pleasure

Viren: Sorry for disturbing woh,,

Anurag: Bhai..its not a disturbance..its happiness solely

With all smiles the locations the telephone down. The scene freezes

