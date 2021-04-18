Meri Jaan Hai Woh Episode 2 – TMT Updates

Hey guys right here is subsequent episode. Hope you’ll prefer it

Anurag’s automobile speeds on the streets of Vadhera home. He stops the automobile with a screech on recognizing Prerna. He peeps out of his window.

Anurag: Get in mam

Prerna will get inside with a stupendous smile

Anurag: The supply went properly it appears

Prerna: Haan..thr baby

Anurag: Is completely alright, my nurses informed me. First vaccine was given too. I’ll do different checkups at this time

Prerna: Nice

Anurag: Did you sleep ?

Prerna: Haan one hour after which acquired prepared

Anurag: Prerna..did you see bhai?

Prerna: He met me simply after his surgical procedure whereas he was on rounds. What occurred?

Anurag: He isn’t house but..and at this time is..

Prerna: He appeared regular solely don’t fear.

They see a crowd on the opposite aspect of the street . Anurag stops the automobile immediately

Prerna: Anurag…

Anurag: Looks as if an accident..we should always

Earlier than he might end Prerna jumps out of the automobile and runs to the gang, Anurag follows her. They power their method into the gang and …

Anurag: Bhaiiiiii

He runs to Rohit who lies unconscious in his automobile which has crashed right into a tree. Anurag opens the door and holds Rohit nearer

Anurag: Prerna..get the automobile…get it

Prerna brings the automobile and Rohit is positioned on the again seath together with his head on Anurag’s lap

The automobile leaves for the hospital. The scene freezes .

Sippy hospital

Rohit is rushed to the emergency ward. Anurag is anxious to the core that he slumps down reactionless. Prerna instructs the primary assist and goes to Anurag. On seeing her , he hugs her and cries like a child.

Prerna: Anurag..dont cry..Rohit sir shall be wonderful

Anurag: I suspected this, I ought to have include him for the surgical procedure. I made a mistake letting him alone even after figuring out what day at this time is. Its been 3 years but he’s unable to come back out of it..

Prerna: Anurag..he had a sleepless evening so..

Anurag: Prerna..that was the start line.

Simply then the emergency medical doctors come to Anurag

Doc: Sir is secure now . He’ll acquire consciousness quickly

Anurag: Any inside damage or alcohol indicators?

Doc: No sir..perhaps he was sleepy and bumped into the tree

Prerna: Shift him to the room and do inform Naren sir

Doc: Sure mam

The medical doctors go away. Prerna and Anurag stroll in to Rohit . The scene freezes

Wedding ceremony home night 6 pm

Naira and Akshara attain the bride’s place

Sheena’s mother: Naira beta..good that you simply got here..who comes so late for pal’s wedding ceremony

Naira: Aunty woh..

Sheena: Mother Naira is having enormous tasks.

Sheena’s mother: Haan beta ..Naira beta dealing with all the pieces on this age is admittedly superior

Naira: Aunty when Sheena can deal with the tasks of a marriage on this age then why cant I deal with the workplace

Simply then there’s a loud sound of the band which symbolises the arrival of the baraat. Sheena blushes.

Sheena’s mother: Naira beta come allow us to welcome the baraat..Akshara ji aayiye

Naira walks with them to the doorway and there may be Kartik standing with Krish who will get off his horse. Kartik’s eyes are scanning the marriage home and so they immediately come to a halt on seeing Naira. He’s passionate about her at first sight. Kartik might really feel his heartbeat getting sooner and sooner . He’s unable to see something apart from Naira and he seems like flying above the world. Others are surprised to see their favorite Parvati within the baraat and go loopy.Naira however doesn’t even discover him. The wind blows her hair to her face , she pushes it again.

On seeing in Kartik: Hayee… ..

Earlier than he might say something Krish is welcomed inside and everybody begins transferring inside breaking Kartik’s world and making him transfer together with them. In that course of Kartik loses sight of Naira and grows stressed to see her. The scene freezes

Temple 6 pm

Manvi rushes contained in the temple.

Manvi: Sorry panditji Im late

Pandit: Manvi beta its okay..how was the assembly?

Manvi: As per my needs Jiju satisfied them properly

Pandit: Good good..

He performs the pooja. Manvi notices the banner of beyhadh starring Virat and Zoya

Manvi in thoughts: Wow this banner seems nice..and my Crush is beautiful. Kaash I meet him atleast as soon as in my life..Bhagwan ji…

The pandit offers her the aarti. She takes it and comes out fortunately. As Manvi proceeds to her automobile she notices a shadow behind her and slows down. The shadow stops abruptly. Manvi turns behind and leaves a sigh if aid

Manvi: Ritik..tum..you simply scared me

Ritik: Hey Manvi..woh you spoiled my shock..I believed if leaping onto you as a shock

Manvi: However I seen your shadow earlier than you can do something

Ritik: Tum na..lawyer kam aur detective zyada bante jaa rahi hai

Manvi: If I’ve buddies such as you I needs to be one proper

Ritik: So bhagwan se kya maanga?

Manvi: Nothing nice

Ritik: By the best way did you discover the banner of your crush over there?

Manvi: Sure I did..he’s so..

Ritik: Good-looking na..thats what you’ll say proper

Manvi punches him in his stomach

Ritik: Ouchhh ,,, Manvi ..

Manvi: Itna bada IPS officer cant bear a punch..waste

Ritik: What did you simply say?

Manvi runs and Ritik chases her. There’s pleasure and laughter. The scene freezes

Movie Metropolis 7 pm

Virat finishes his shot and involves his place. He sees Zoya with tears. As he will get nearer she wipes her tears

Virat: Zoya..are you alright?

Zoya nods

Virat: Do you want something to eat or drink?

Zoya: No thanks Virat

Virat pulls his chair nearer to her and seats himself

Virat: Zoya it has been 3 years now ..I dont imply that it is best to overlook it however dont let it have an effect on you adversely ..at the present time will come yearly and we can’t go along with the one that left us pr we cant undo what was finished. These 3 years now we have reached an excellent title for our present and Raima shall be very pleased about it..however you breaking like this can positively break her coronary heart.m

Zoya: I fully perceive Virat however what is going to I do I cant…

Virat: Attempt to make your self calm..I do know what is going to calm you

He smiles and wipes her tears . The image will get captured by somebody. The scene freezes

Cricket floor 7 15 pm

Aditya is completed together with his follow when his telephone rings. He will get away from everybody together with his telephone

Aditya: Jaan…Im unable to do that…I want I used to be there with you. However that promise ….dont fear Sick get chosen within the Indian group this yr. Take care my pricey..Sick meet you quickly

He disconnects the decision and will get to his automobile. His cellular rings once more

Aditya: Naira..what occurred

Naira: Bhai..come house quickly…its..its…papa….

The episode freezes

PRECAP

1. Aditya is shocked

2Jeevika’s plan for Mavi

3.Rohit runs into Sonakshi