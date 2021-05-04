Meri Jaan Hai Woh Episode 4

Hello all here is next episode . So sorry for mentioning Zoya as Maya in previous episode guys.
Mumbai Airport
Naksh gets into the airport with his luggage . He sees a poster of Beyhadh and walks to it
Naksh: I have come only for you Zoya..its my duty to do this…I must rectify my mistake…that promise…I got it in a fit of emotion..now you are suffering for it…and he is suffering too…just ease my pain I made you suffer..Ill rectify it
Naksh walks out. He sees a girl rushing towards the bag collection area in a hurry..its Keerthi..she slips and Naksh holds her
Their eyes lock for few seconds..Naksh immediately steadies himself and leaves from there. He takes a taxi and leaves for the filmcity. The scene freezes
Singhania Diamonds
Kartik is working on certain files. Naira’s cabin door bursts open and she walks to him
Naira: Come lets go..take the project file
Kartik gets up and follows her without a word
Naira gets to her car and is irritated to not find the driver
Naira: Where is that fool? Im getting late
Watchman: Mam he went to have breakfast
Kartik: Bhaiya do you have the key?
Watchman gives him the key
Naira: Why are you asking for the key
Kartik: To drive obviously..I will drive for you
Naira: I have a driver for it
Kartik: It is not compulsory that a driver should only drive mam..you can trust me Im a good driver..you said you are getting late lets go
Naira gets in and Kartik starts the car
Kartik: Where should I go?
Naira: Office of Kapoors . We have to discuss the project and make some changes
Kartik: Okay fine
Kartik is thanking Krishna ji in his mind. The scene freezes
Film City
Naksh reaches Beyhadh shooting spot. He finds Zoya’s makeup artist
Naksh: Im Naksh..please inform Zoya that I have come to meet her
The makeup artist nods and goes. He returns after few minutes
Naksh: Shall I go?
Zoya: Naksh…
Naksh turns to see Zoya. Her eyes get filled with tears
Naksh: Zoya ..
Zoya: It has been 3 years since I saw you
Naksh: How are you Zoya?
Zoya: Not bad..how are you?
Naksh: Breathing unfortunately
Suddenly Naksh is hugged by someone from behind. Its Aditya. He starts to weep
Naksh breaks the hug and turns to him. He holds him as he is weeping like a baby
Adi: Bhai..come home bhai…we all need you bhai
Naksh: No Adi..I went away after that fateful day to avoid troubling you…I cant be back
Zoya: You have to Naksh. The family needs you. Naira needs you..You have to fill papa’s vacuum
Naksh: Papa’s vacuum?
Adi: Haan bhai..papa..papa… papa is ..
Naksh: What happened to papa?
Adi: He is in coma bhai
Naksh: How?
Adi: After you left he was too down..he had illusions of you everywhere..last year one night he was driving and had an illusion of you..in that he lost control and had a fatal accident..pushing him to Goa
Naksh starts to cry too
Zoya: From then Naira is handling the business to make Adi focus on cricket.
Adi: Sorry bhai I came to meet Maya only after suspecting your visit after the message you sent yesterday. I have been fulfilling the promise and practising hard
Naksh: Its all because of me..that night too..then papa’s accident..Naira handling all the responsibilities and you both living in secrecy due to my stupid promise…why didn’t you tell me its stupid or atleast break it
Adi and Zoya in unison: How can we after swearing on your life?
Naksh: I lost my love and in that frustration I got promise that until you shine in your fields your love should be a secret..and you guys
Adi : It was for our future na bhai..why won’t we follow it?
Naksh hugs them both
Naksh: I realised how stupid I was but did not get courage to come here…please be free..Because of it even Virat is in trouble
Virat comes there
Virat: What trouble Naksh?
Naksh hugs Virat
Naksh: All those rumours
Virat chuckles
Virat: Whats a celebrity life without rumours. These kids have been sincere with their promise and in return they need something
He winks at Adi
Adi: Haan..haan..bhai come home..maybe papa will recover when you come
Naksh: How will I face muma and Naira..
Virat: You cant keep running Naksh..you have to face them….
Adi: 3 yrs of vanvas for a mistake you did not do is enough bhai..please come home
Naksh: Mistake is mine Adi
Virat: No Naksh,,accidents happen and you are not responsible. Raima wont like you like this my bhai..please maan jao
Adi: Please bhaiya
Zoya: Please Naksh
Naksh: okay..okay fine
Adi gets excited.
Zoya: Take him right now Adi..call Naira too
Adi: Haan Zoya…Ill take him now..Vir..
Virat: Take him before he changes his mind
Adi takes Naksh with him. The scene freezes
Naira’s car
Her phone rings and its Adi
Naira: Bhai..
Pause…Kartik looks at her tensed face
Naira: What? Stop kidding…ok ill come
The call disconnects
Naira: Kartik…we have to go home..Ill drive from here
Kartik: Zimmedari li hai huzoor beech mein Nahi chodenge..aapko apni manzil tak lekhar jake rahenga
Naira: Okay fine
She tells the route and starts to think about Naksh. All the anger inside her starts boil up. She contemplates words to scold Naksh once she sees him. Kartik sees her serious face and senses a problem
Kartik: Any problem I have?
Naira: Keep it on Dyan road
Kartik: Ji ..
They reach Singhania Sadan
Naira gets down and runs inside. Kartik locks the car and follows her
Naira enters to see Akshara crying her heart out hugging Naksh
Naira: Muma ..
Naksh turns to her . On seeing him all her anger melts down. She runs to him and hugs him forgetting all those lines she prepared on the way
Naira: I missed you bhai
They both cry together.
Naksh: Naira..sorry for burdening you with all works for one year..if I had not ran away Papa..would not have…sorry Naira
Naira: I wanted to scold you and beat you but ….I dont know what happened to me…I really missed you bhai
Kartik stands there watching them
Akshara: Tum kon ho beta?
Kartik: Mam new manager for project..woh..mein
Adi: Come inside
Kartik gets in. Naksh and Naira break the hug
Naira: You wont leave me and goanywhere na?
Naksh: Jaana toh padega
Naira: Kya?
Naksh: I cant take you to the washroom na
Naira hits him
Naksh: My little Naira handled the office all alone..Im so proud of you
Adi: Papa..lets go to papa
Naksh Naira and Adi go up. Akshara sits on the sofa crying. Kartik runs to her
Kartik: Mam are you alright?
Akshara nods
Kartik: Please control yourself mam
Akshara: Nahi beta..the day which I was yearning for the past three years came true..Im so happy
Kartik consoles her. The scene freezes
Cafe
Manvi Prerna and Ritik reach the cafe
Prerna: We will be watching you from a distance..if you dont tell your love today
Manvi: We will tell it ourselves and you will receive nice beatings not only from us from jiju and di too
Ritik: Oh my God..save me from these two vamps
Prerna: That depends on your behaviour
Her mobile rings. It is Anurag
Prerna: Haan Anurag ..
Anurag: Is Ritik nearby?
Prerna: Ill give it to him
Ritik: Anurag ..
Anurag: Ritik be bold to convey your love..just take a deep breath and say what is in your heart
Ritik: Haan
The call disconnects and Ritik goes towards a table. Manvi and Prerna sit in a table hidden from Shivanya’s view yet being able to see whats going on
Moments pass. Shivanya walks inside the cafe and walks to Ritik. On seeing her Ritik’s heartbeat fastens. He takes deep breaths as Anurag told
Ritik: Hai Shivanya..thanks for coming
Shivanya: Its a pleasure Ritik. Even I was wanting to meet you
Ritik: Really..what a coincidence..woh…what will you have
He places order for them
Ritik: Shivanya..I…I called you to tell that..I…I really love you..right from class 10. Don’t think that it was a hormonal issue…even I thought so but no..years have passed..I have become an IPS officer yet seeing you gives me butterflies in my stomach even now..and I know this will be the same even after many years
Shivanya: The butterflies?
Ritik: No..no..my feelings towards you…
Shivanya smiles
Ritik: Shivanya… what..do ..
Shivanya: Such a big police officer is afraid to confess his love..but Ritik your heart is still a class 10 boy and who will not love such a boy
Ritik: Matlab ..you,,
Shivanya: When everyone made fun of my eyes you saved me and became my saviour..from then I started to feel safe in your presence and wanted to be around you always..I will he happy if that always becomes literally true
Ritik: Shivanya..you mean..you..
Shivanya: I love you too..I was actually waiting for you tell first..in class 12 itself but
Ritik: You waited all these years?
Manvi: What else will she do if she loves a duffer like you?
Prerna: Now the coast being clear..we are leaving..you come on your own..pay the bill for our shakes too
Manvi and Prerna leave
Ritik slowly holds Shivanya closer and looks into her eyes
Ritik: I…waited these many years as I was scared of your eyes..once I see them I forget everything I wanna say
Shivanya blushes. Ritik admires her beauty. The scene freezes
Kahani Parvati Ki Set
Sonakshi completes her shooting and gets ready for pack up. The set dismantling starts. Sonakshi walks towards her caravan when the light suddenly falls down. Her co start luckily pulls her away but her hand and leg gets hurt. She is rushed Sippy Hospital