Meri Jaan Hain Woh Episode 5

Recap: Naksh Returns Home . Naira has an emotional breakdown to him. Ritik and Shivanya Confess their love. Sonakshi has an accident

Episode starts

Sippy Hospital

Sonakshi is rushed into the emergency ward

Nurse: What happened?

Sona’s assistant: Mam got hurt as the set property fell. Police case has been already filed. Please treat her

Nurse: Where is the emergency doctor?

Receptionist: He went somewhere mam

Nurse: What do we do now?

Rohit comes there seeing the chaos

Rohit: What happened?

Nurse tells everything

Rohit is shocked and some bad memories rush to him. Trauma grips him as he starts to hear voices again

Voices: You killed her..now again …

He brushes the thoughts off him and rushes to Sona. He starts to tend her who is unconscious due to sedatives given. He completes the procedures and leaves for his rounds

Half an hour later

Rohit comes to visit Sonakshi

Assistant: Sir when will she gain her consciousness?

Rohit: She will anytime

Assistant: How long will it take for her injuries to get well..we need to resume shooting

Rohit: Are you insane? She is having fractures in her hand and leg. She needs complete rest for a month atleast.

He sits near her and holds her hand to check her pulse. Sona slowly opens her eyes. She is unable to guess what’s going on and tries to get up. Rohit stops her

Rohit: Madam ..you have to rest..keep calm ..oh hello call her family member..you guys will not let her rest

Sona: Meenal call maa ..

Meenal dials Swarna’s number

Swarna: What are you saying ? Why didn’t you tell me before? Im coming

Meenal: Sir she is coming

Rohit: Good..nurse get her something to eat before her medicines. Madam you have to rest completely and that will only cause a good and fast healing

Saying this he walks away. The voice inside him comes again

Voice: If you had taken the emergency that day..you could have

Rohit in mind: Oh shut up yaar..I cannot get lost in it like this

Struggling with his thoughts he turns to see Sona sipping her juice. Seeing her his thoughts vanish and his mind gets clear and he leaves for his room. The scene freezes

Night Singhania House

Naksh is sitting with Naitik. Naira comes in with his dinner

Naksh: Whats this Naira?

Naira: Your favourite aaloo paratha bhai

She starts to feed him without waiting for his reaction

Naksh: Where is Adi?

Naira: Still in the grounds. Tomorrow he has his important qualifier match na

Naksh caresses Naira’s face

Naksh: Sorry Naira because of me you..

Naira: Dont talk about the past bhai..you have come now and its the best part of it

They hear the car horn

Naira: Adi bhaiya is back

Naksh: Let him freshen up

Adi climbs the stairs when his phone rings. Its saved as special one

Adi: Zoya ..

Zoya: What happened at home ? Why didn’t you call me? Is everything fine?

Adi: Zoya…Naira forgave Bhai..everything went on smoothly.woh..You were busy so I didn’t call you and then I went for my practice

Zoya: Arrey haan..your match is there na..all the best

Naksh comes there

Naksh: Is it Zoya?

Adi nods. Naksh gets the phone

Naksh: Zoya..it will be nice if you accompany him if you are free

Zoya: Naksh..but

Naksh: Its me who is saying this and once he gets selected we will tell the families about it

He gives the phone back to Adi winks at him and walks back to Naitik

Adi: Zoya ..

Zoya: Adi I can accompany you..

Adi: Your shooting?

Zoya: Ill sort it out..Ill be there in the stadium before the match begins ..its at 4 pm right

Adi: Yeah..

Zoya: Ill come to see your sixes for sure

They disconnect the call with the excitement for the next day

Hospital

Swarna and Kartik come to see Sonakshi

Sona: Kiddo tum ..

Kartik: Maa did not have driver so I came with her

Sona: So you did not come to see me..haan you don’t love me na

Kartik: Dont talk like a fool. I love you so much..

Sona: Then why don’t you come home?

Kartik: Not until I prove myself Sona di

Swarna: Sonakshi beta..where is the doctor?

Nurse comes there

Nurse: Mam are you her family?

Kartik: Ji haan

Nurse: You have to meet Rohit sir

Kartik : Where should we go?

Rohit: Nowhere..Im here myself

Kartik: Hello sir..how is she?

Rohit: She has fractured had and a bruised leg. She needs complete bed rest and no shooting for one at-least. You may discharge her now if you

Kartik: No sir..keep her here..if she goes home she wont take care of herself and will run for shooting

Swarna: Thats right sir

Sona: Maa..Kartik

Kartik: You keep quiet

Rohit: Then we will shift her to a room and take care of her

Kartik: Done sir..one of us will be with her

Rohit: Nurse arrange the room for them

Sona: You wont come home so you are doing this to me right

Kartik: If Mr.Goenka wants let him come here to see you

Sona: You and your ego..is eating me up today

Kartik: Di..come out of Parvati mode for some time. You need rest so chup chap listen to me

Swarna and Kartik shift Sona to the room.

Swarna: Kartik Ill stay here with her

Before Kartik could respond his mobile rings. Its Naira’s PA

Kartik: Ji

PA: Sir mam needs the project quotation of Kapoors

Kartik: The meeting got postponed to tomorrow right?

PA: Yes sir..mam is in the factory area and she needs the file.thats why she asked me to call you

Kartik: Is she alone there?

PA: Haan sir

Kartik under his breath: Is she mad or what?

Kartik: Okay Ill give her the file

He disconnects the call

Kartik: Maa I have a small work..Ill be back in sometime

Kartik walks out and he passes Prerna’s cabin. He hears her shouts but doesn’t bother about it and walks away. On the way he dashes on a rushing Anurag

Kartik and Anurag in unison: Sorry

They past each other. Anurag rushes to Prerna’s cabin

Prerna : Get him out of here..cheap scoundrel

The nurses guide a man and a girl away from the room while Anurag enters it. He sees Prerna red with anger standing near her table

Anurag: What happened Prerna?

Prerna: What happened? That blo*dy old man is marrying that girl and he wants her virginity test done

Anurag is shocked

Prerna: What a cheap mind..all blame is on the girl’s family marrying her off to an old man who doubts her..scoundrel

Her anger turns into tears. Anurag hugs her to console her

Anurag: Its okay..we have send him out..its fine..

Prerna: No its not..We have to sue him..and save her..bechari she is very scared

Anurag: We will do it Prerna..stay calm please

The scene shifts to the factory area

Naira gets out of the factory to her car. She finds the tyres punctured.She is suddenly surrounded by a group of men

Naira: Leave way

One of the men: Whats the urgency madam..attend us and go

Naira pushes him off as he comes near her. One of the men picks up a stick and comes to beat her. Naira bends down to protect herself but to her shock the stick doesn’t hit her. She looks up to see a hand holding it and then she sees that it is Kartik’s hand which is holding it. He bashes the men who then run for their life. Kartik goes to Naira and holds her

Kartik: Why did you come to this place alone at this time? See how unsafe it is

Naira: Why did you come here?

He leaves her as he realises what’s going on

Kartik: Your PA said that you are here at this time so I came..as it is very unsafe here. Whats the need to come here all alone at this time? If you had told I would have come

Naira: Why should I tell you?

Kartik: As Im the project manager. Next time if you have work here better come in the morning or if its that much important at night Ill come .

Naira: Okay fine..dont take advantage of saving me..Im your boss dont forget it

Kartik: Okay boss..please leave from here..Ill also go

He turns to leave. Naira doesn’t move. He gets irritated

Kartik: Do you have anymore work here?

Naira: Its over

Kartik: Then why don’t you get back

Naira: Are you blind?

Kartik turns to her with a confused face. Naira points at her car tyres and then he realises the situation

Kartik: Oh sorry..Mechanic will not be available now..lets do one thing..we will lock the car and Ill drop you home..we can fetch it tomorrow

Naira: Me in your bike?

Kartik: Filhal sirf wahi hai yahan..if not..we have to walk

Naira: Okay fine Ill come in the bike

They mount his bike and Kartik starts the bike

Kartik in mind: Waah Krishnaji..the girl I love is coming in my bike with me..thanks a lot Krishnaji

The scene freezes on his happy face

Vadhera House

Prerna and Anurag arrive home. Viren notices her dull face

Viren: What happened Prerna?

Prerna tells the happenings

Manvi: How cheap

Jeevika: Leave it Prerna forget it

Prerna: I cant bhabhi..I need to help the girl

Manvi: I have a way for it

Anurag: Whats it?

Manvi: We will get the help of a local NGO. They will help us better

Prerna: Great

Jeevika: Do it tomorrow..now come and eat dinner

Anurag : Ill take leave

Viren: You cant without having dinner

Viren drags Anurag to the dining table. The episode freezes

Precap

Manvi is awestruck

Zoya Adi’s lucky charm

Kartik’s sapnon ki Rani