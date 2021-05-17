Meri Jaan Hain Woh Episode 5

Hello guys here is next episode.
Recap: Naksh Returns Home . Naira has an emotional breakdown to him. Ritik and Shivanya Confess their love. Sonakshi has an accident
Episode starts
Sippy Hospital
Sonakshi is rushed into the emergency ward
Nurse: What happened?
Sona’s assistant: Mam got hurt as the set property fell. Police case has been already filed. Please treat her
Nurse: Where is the emergency doctor?
Receptionist: He went somewhere mam
Nurse: What do we do now?
Rohit comes there seeing the chaos
Rohit: What happened?
Nurse tells everything
Rohit is shocked and some bad memories rush to him. Trauma grips him as he starts to hear voices again
Voices: You killed her..now again …
He brushes the thoughts off him and rushes to Sona. He starts to tend her who is unconscious due to sedatives given. He completes the procedures and leaves for his rounds
Half an hour later
Rohit comes to visit Sonakshi
Assistant: Sir when will she gain her consciousness?
Rohit: She will anytime
Assistant: How long will it take for her injuries to get well..we need to resume shooting
Rohit: Are you insane? She is having fractures in her hand and leg. She needs complete rest for a month atleast.
He sits near her and holds her hand to check her pulse. Sona slowly opens her eyes. She is unable to guess what’s going on and tries to get up. Rohit stops her
Rohit: Madam ..you have to rest..keep calm ..oh hello call her family member..you guys will not let her rest
Sona: Meenal call maa ..
Meenal dials Swarna’s number
Swarna: What are you saying ? Why didn’t you tell me before? Im coming
Meenal: Sir she is coming
Rohit: Good..nurse get her something to eat before her medicines. Madam you have to rest completely and that will only cause a good and fast healing
Saying this he walks away. The voice inside him comes again
Voice: If you had taken the emergency that day..you could have
Rohit in mind: Oh shut up yaar..I cannot get lost in it like this
Struggling with his thoughts he turns to see Sona sipping her juice. Seeing her his thoughts vanish and his mind gets clear and he leaves for his room. The scene freezes
Night Singhania House
Naksh is sitting with Naitik. Naira comes in with his dinner
Naksh: Whats this Naira?
Naira: Your favourite aaloo paratha bhai
She starts to feed him without waiting for his reaction
Naksh: Where is Adi?
Naira: Still in the grounds. Tomorrow he has his important qualifier match na
Naksh caresses Naira’s face
Naksh: Sorry Naira because of me you..
Naira: Dont talk about the past bhai..you have come now and its the best part of it
They hear the car horn
Naira: Adi bhaiya is back
Naksh: Let him freshen up
Adi climbs the stairs when his phone rings. Its saved as special one
Adi: Zoya ..
Zoya: What happened at home ? Why didn’t you call me? Is everything fine?
Adi: Zoya…Naira forgave Bhai..everything went on smoothly.woh..You were busy so I didn’t call you and then I went for my practice
Zoya: Arrey haan..your match is there na..all the best
Naksh comes there
Naksh: Is it Zoya?
Adi nods. Naksh gets the phone
Naksh: Zoya..it will be nice if you accompany him if you are free
Zoya: Naksh..but
Naksh: Its me who is saying this and once he gets selected we will tell the families about it
He gives the phone back to Adi winks at him and walks back to Naitik
Adi: Zoya ..
Zoya: Adi I can accompany you..
Adi: Your shooting?
Zoya: Ill sort it out..Ill be there in the stadium before the match begins ..its at 4 pm right
Adi: Yeah..
Zoya: Ill come to see your sixes for sure
They disconnect the call with the excitement for the next day
Hospital
Swarna and Kartik come to see Sonakshi
Sona: Kiddo tum ..
Kartik: Maa did not have driver so I came with her
Sona: So you did not come to see me..haan you don’t love me na
Kartik: Dont talk like a fool. I love you so much..
Sona: Then why don’t you come home?
Kartik: Not until I prove myself Sona di
Swarna: Sonakshi beta..where is the doctor?
Nurse comes there
Nurse: Mam are you her family?
Kartik: Ji haan
Nurse: You have to meet Rohit sir
Kartik : Where should we go?
Rohit: Nowhere..Im here myself
Kartik: Hello sir..how is she?
Rohit: She has fractured had and a bruised leg. She needs complete bed rest and no shooting for one at-least. You may discharge her now if you
Kartik: No sir..keep her here..if she goes home she wont take care of herself and will run for shooting
Swarna: Thats right sir
Sona: Maa..Kartik
Kartik: You keep quiet
Rohit: Then we will shift her to a room and take care of her
Kartik: Done sir..one of us will be with her
Rohit: Nurse arrange the room for them
Sona: You wont come home so you are doing this to me right
Kartik: If Mr.Goenka wants let him come here to see you
Sona: You and your ego..is eating me up today
Kartik: Di..come out of Parvati mode for some time. You need rest so chup chap listen to me
Swarna and Kartik shift Sona to the room.
Swarna: Kartik Ill stay here with her
Before Kartik could respond his mobile rings. Its Naira’s PA
Kartik: Ji
PA: Sir mam needs the project quotation of Kapoors
Kartik: The meeting got postponed to tomorrow right?
PA: Yes sir..mam is in the factory area and she needs the file.thats why she asked me to call you
Kartik: Is she alone there?
PA: Haan sir
Kartik under his breath: Is she mad or what?
Kartik: Okay Ill give her the file
He disconnects the call
Kartik: Maa I have a small work..Ill be back in sometime
Kartik walks out and he passes Prerna’s cabin. He hears her shouts but doesn’t bother about it and walks away. On the way he dashes on a rushing Anurag
Kartik and Anurag in unison: Sorry
They past each other. Anurag rushes to Prerna’s cabin
Prerna : Get him out of here..cheap scoundrel
The nurses guide a man and a girl away from the room while Anurag enters it. He sees Prerna red with anger standing near her table
Anurag: What happened Prerna?
Prerna: What happened? That blo*dy old man is marrying that girl and he wants her virginity test done
Anurag is shocked
Prerna: What a cheap mind..all blame is on the girl’s family marrying her off to an old man who doubts her..scoundrel
Her anger turns into tears. Anurag hugs her to console her
Anurag: Its okay..we have send him out..its fine..
Prerna: No its not..We have to sue him..and save her..bechari she is very scared
Anurag: We will do it Prerna..stay calm please
The scene shifts to the factory area
Naira gets out of the factory to her car. She finds the tyres punctured.She is suddenly surrounded by a group of men
Naira: Leave way
One of the men: Whats the urgency madam..attend us and go
Naira pushes him off as he comes near her. One of the men picks up a stick and comes to beat her. Naira bends down to protect herself but to her shock the stick doesn’t hit her. She looks up to see a hand holding it and then she sees that it is Kartik’s hand which is holding it. He bashes the men who then run for their life.Kartik goes to Naira and holds her
Kartik: Why did you come to this place alone at this time? See how unsafe it is
Naira: Why did you come here?
He leaves her as he realises what’s going on
Kartik: Your PA said that you are here at this time so I came..as it is very unsafe here. Whats the need to come here all alone at this time? If you had told I would have come
Naira: Why should I tell you?
Kartik: As Im the project manager. Next time if you have work here better come in the morning or if its that much important at night Ill come .
Naira: Okay fine..dont take advantage of saving me..Im your boss dont forget it
Kartik: Okay boss..please leave from here..Ill also go
He turns to leave. Naira doesn’t move. He gets irritated
Kartik: Do you have anymore work here?
Naira: Its over
Kartik: Then why don’t you get back
Naira: Are you blind?
Kartik turns to her with a confused face. Naira points at her car tyres and then he realises the situation
Kartik: Oh sorry..Mechanic will not be available now..lets do one thing..we will lock the car and Ill drop you home..we can fetch it tomorrow
Naira: Me in your bike?
Kartik: Filhal sirf wahi hai yahan..if not..we have to walk
Naira: Okay fine Ill come in the bike
They mount his bike and Kartik starts the bike
Kartik in mind: Waah Krishnaji..the girl I love is coming in my bike with me..thanks a lot Krishnaji
The scene freezes on his happy face
Vadhera House
Prerna and Anurag arrive home. Viren notices her dull face
Viren: What happened Prerna?
Prerna tells the happenings
Manvi: How cheap
Jeevika: Leave it Prerna forget it
Prerna: I cant bhabhi..I need to help the girl
Manvi: I have a way for it
Anurag: Whats it?
Manvi: We will get the help of a local NGO. They will help us better
Prerna: Great
Jeevika: Do it tomorrow..now come and eat dinner
Anurag : Ill take leave
Viren: You cant without having dinner
Viren drags Anurag to the dining table. The episode freezes