Merlier, counter-current sprinter avoids a stack

Belgium’s Tim Merlier (Alpesin-Fenix) has a strange sight at the arrival of the Grand Prix de l’Escot, won alone by Norwegian Alexander Christoph (Intermarche-Vanti-Gobert Materio), this Wednesday. 9I Regarding the incident, he had the bad idea, once the line was crossed, to take the road in the opposite direction.

And he saw the emergence of sprinters (Fabio Jacobsen or Arnaud de Lai) in search of a place of honor. To face the pack he was forced to mingle with the public and climb over obstacles (and pass his bike) to avoid piles. An acrobatic that was not to the taste of the commissioners.

According to RTBF Tim Merlier was fined 200 Swiss francs (196.48 euros).