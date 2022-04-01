Message from Chris Perez, the widower of Selena Quintanilla, on the 27th anniversary of her death. people | Entertainment

American guitarist and songwriter, Christopher Perezwhich with Selena Quintanilla, Queen of tex mex, Was married between 1992 and 1995, today remembered his late wife When completing, with a tender message 27 years after the murder of the artist shot by Yolanda Saldivar,

in his book, For Selena, With Love (2012), describes some episodes after Selena’s death, such as the fact that stopped eating for two days and started consuming alcohol and drugs because He felt guilty for not protecting her,

But today his words were positive:

,Remembering his extraordinary life, his gift of music and his eternal legacy“, wrote on your Instagram account, “Selena continues to inspire us all. In our hearts forever….