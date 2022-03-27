Message on Earth Hour

Hello everyone, and Happy Earth Hour.

While it began as a symbolic lights-out event, Earth Hour is now a moment for all of us to recognize the collective power of individual actions.

Because when it comes to protecting our planet, we all have a role to play.

As individuals, as communities, as companies, and as governments, our choices matter.

So – as a government – we are investing in projects that will create jobs, grow our economy and protect the environment.

In fact, just this week, we announced an agreement with LG Energy Solutions and Stellantis to build a multi-billion dollar facility in Windsor to manufacture electric vehicle batteries.

Such investments mean thousands of new jobs, strong, innovative industries and a cleaner environment for generations to come.

but…