Messi almost scores from a corner, but Barcelona lose to Madrid in El Clasico

Lionel Messi came close to scoring directly from a corner during Barcelona’s 2-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday.

The game was billed as one of the most crucial Clasicos in recent times with the three-horse LaLiga title race, which also includes Atletico Madrid, currently hanging in the balance.

Lionel Messi goes inches away from scoring a corner! 😱 The crossbar saves Thibaut Courtois just before half time 😅 pic.twitter.com/4VgvBFPOUb — Watch ElClásico live on Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 10, 2021

Madrid took the lead early on through Karim Benzema.

On 13 minutes, Federico Valverde drove forwards and played the ball out wide to Lucas Vazquez.

The cross was immaculate and Benzema flicked in with a backheel at the near post.

Toni Kroos doubled the lead on 28 minutes and Madrid were firmly in control.

WHAT A GOAL…KARIM BENZEMA! 😱 A brilliant run by Valverde, Lucas’ cross is perfectly judged, and Benzema finishes with an audacious backheel flick at the near post 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EfjcIW0enE — Watch ElClásico live on Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) April 10, 2021

At the end of the first half, Messi almost pulled one back with a quite remarkable effort.

The living legend whipped a corner over the head of Thibaut Courtois, only to see it bounce out off the far post.

Oscar Mingueza did get a goal for Barca in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a result.

Casimero was sent off in the final minutes, but Madrid still saw out the 2-1 win.

The triumph for the hosts saw Zinedine Zidane’s side move top of LaLiga on goal difference, having played a game more than Atletico Madrid.