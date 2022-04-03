Messi plays: Hour, Formation and PSG TV

Lionel Messi’s PSG will try to stay comfortably at the top of Ligue 1. And to maximize profits, they will face Lorient on the 30th. Schedule the time, possible formations and time to watch it live.

See also

What time does PSG – Lorient play?

The meeting will begin this Sunday at 3:45 PM (Argentina time) in the Parque de los Principes. The referee will be French Prince Ben El Haj.

See also

Where to watch live PSG – Lorient?

The duel will be shown on the screens of ESPN and Star+. In addition, you will be able to follow minute by minute on the Olay website.

How do PSGs come?

The Paris team has just lost 3-0 against Monaco. A hard win that could have been worse because…