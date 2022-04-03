Messi’s PSG ultras create an unprecedented protest for Sunday’s game against Lorient

Fans of the French club are on a war footing with the managers and players and have announced how they will thwart them this Sunday.

bar relationship PSG A large part of the team and the current directors of the club are completely broken after a tough elimination against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

The team’s first game under the leadership of Mauricio PochettinoAfter the collapse at the Bernabeu, the French fans rejected everyone: the coaching staff, the players already Nasser al-KhilafiI, the current owner of the club. No Lionel Messi In an unprecedented incident in the Argentine star’s entire career, he was rescued by a whistle.

Solo Qian…