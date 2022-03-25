LATEST

Mesut Ozil: Fenerbahce ‘exclude’ former Arsenal star from first-team squad

The Turkish giants announced the decision via social media on Thursday, with former Watford loanee Ozan Toofan also dropped from Ismail Kartal’s squad.

“Our football A-team players Mesut Ozil and Ozan Toofan have been dropped from the team as per the decision taken. It has been announced to the public,” Fenerbahce said in a brief 26-word statement that did not elaborate on a specific reason for the boycott.

Ozil’s time at Fenerbahçe has been disappointing with the former Germany international struggling for form and fitness since ending his seven-and-a-half-year stint at Arsenal to move back to Istanbul in January 2021.

The 33-year-old has made 26 appearances in all competitions so far in this tenure, scoring nine goals. He is under contract in ükrü Saracoğlu …

