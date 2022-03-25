Mesut Ozil: Former Arsenal midfielder excluded from Fenerbahce’s first team | Football News

The Turkish club has announced that Mesut zil has been dropped from Fenerbahçe’s first team.

The former Arsenal midfielder has been a key player for Fenerbahce since joining the club from the Gunners 14 months ago and captained them in their last league game against Konyaspor, but was dropped at half-time in that match. .

The Turkish giants have also announced that midfielder Ozan Tufan, who was on loan at Watford at the start of the season before returning to his native club in February, has also been dropped from the first-team squad.

Ozil has been a key figure in Ismail Kartal’s side attack this season, scoring nine goals and recording three assists in all competitions. But this news will leave the 33-year-old facing a very uncertain future…