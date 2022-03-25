Mesut Ozil Has Been Suspended By Fenerbahce But Has Taken To Twitter To Share His Support

Mesut zil has responded following suspension from club Fenerbahce, following a fall out with the club’s interim manager Ismail Kartal.

Ozil started last weekend’s game against Konyaspor, but the captain was removed at half-time, giving the team a 2-1 win.

Now the former Arsenal midfielder has taken to social media to respond, posting a picture of Fenerbas and the Turkish flag.

The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, “The main thing is Fenerbahce,” in support of the team.

“Our ‘Football A Team’ players Mesut zil and Ozan Tufan have been dropped from the team in accordance with the decision taken,” Club Original’s statement said.