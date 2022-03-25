Mesut Ozil Has Been Suspended By Fenerbahce But Has Taken To Twitter To Share His Support

Mesut zil has responded following suspension from club Fenerbahce, following a fall out with the club’s interim manager Ismail Kartal.
Ozil started last weekend’s game against Konyaspor, but the captain was removed at half-time, giving the team a 2-1 win.
Now the former Arsenal midfielder has taken to social media to respond, posting a picture of Fenerbas and the Turkish flag.
The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, “The main thing is Fenerbahce,” in support of the team.
“Our ‘Football A Team’ players Mesut zil and Ozan Tufan have been dropped from the team in accordance with the decision taken,” Club Original’s statement said.
Although there were little details from the Istanbul side about why the 33-year-old and Storm, who was on loan at Watford…