Mesut Ozil suspended by Fenerbahce along with Turkey star Ozan Tufan as Super Lig club release statement on ex-Arsenal star

Mesut zil has been suspended by Fenerbahce along with Turkish star Ozan Tufan.

The Super Liga club issued a statement confirming that zil and Toofan have been indefinitely dropped from Ismail Kartal’s squad, with the reason behind the decision not made public.

Ozil has spent the last 14 months playing in Turkey

He captained the Turkish giants on Sunday

He captained the Turkish giants on Sunday

A statement from Fenerbahce read: “Our Football A team players Mesut zil and Ozan Toofan have been dropped from the team as decided.”

Ozil left Arsenal for Fenerbahçe in January 2021 after nine months without featuring the Gunners, who ripped off the remaining six months of pre-Real Madrid…

