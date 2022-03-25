Mesut Ozil’s latest setback provides Mikel Arteta with another boost in Arsenal regime

The one-time Mercurial midfield playmaker has faced a lot of demise in recent years for being ousted from Premier League superstar by current outfit Turkish giants Fenerbahçe

Mesut zil has been suspended from all first-team action by Fenerbahçe on Thursday after he is believed to have had a heated argument with the club’s current interim manager Ismail Kartal.

The clash is said to have happened during Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Konyaspor, with Ozil removed from action at half-time. A statement from Turkey read: “Our ‘Football A Team’ players Mesut zil and Ozan Tufan have been dropped from the team as per the decision taken, that is…