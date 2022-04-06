Met Eireann issues weather warnings for six Irish counties

A yellow wind warning is currently in place for six counties by Met Irene.

Met ireann has also issued a warning of dangerous driving conditions.

The status yellow warning is in effect for six counties starting 1 p.m. Wednesday, with specific advisories for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Clare, Galway and Mayo will be out of alert at 9 p.m. Wednesday, while Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo will remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Met Eireann warns of ‘very strong southwesterly winds’ with strongest winds off the coast.

The…