Met ireann has extended the wind status warning to another county for today (Wednesday, April 6th).

Warnings had already been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo counties. Now, the company Galway has been added to the list.

The warning will be in effect from 1:00 PM today and will remain in force till 9:00 PM tonight.

Met ireann is forecasting very strong southwest winds for the afternoon and evening, turning to the northwest.

Winds will be strongest along the coast, with some strong gusts likely to lift over the waves.

Dangerous driving conditions are expected in exposed areas.

Yellow Sea Thunderstorm warnings are also in place for all coasts and the Irish Sea.

The Meteorological Department in Britain has also issued a similar warning …